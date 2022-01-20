Politics
Boris Johnson’s team accused of blackmailing rebel MPs
Boris Johnson’s team have been accused by a senior Tory MP of seeking to ‘blackmail’ rebel backbenchers who are trying to oust the Prime Minister.
William Wragg, chairman of the House of Commons Select Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs, said: ‘The intimidation of an MP is a serious matter’ and advised colleagues to lodge complaints with the police.
His claim reveals the level of anger and mistrust in the Tory party, as Johnson loyalists try to shield the PM from the threat of a vote of no confidence on holding Downing Street parties during the lockdowns of Covid.
Wragg, one of seven Tory MPs to publicly call on Johnson to resign, claimed party whips “threatened to withhold investments from MPs’ constituencies that are publicly funded”.
Speaking at a select committee meeting, he also claimed that “members of Number 10 staff, special advisers, government ministers and others” were involved in a smear operation against the rebels.
He said they were “encouraging the publication of articles in the press, seeking to embarrass those whom they suspected of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”. He said it seemed to him “constitute blackmail”.
Downing Street said: ‘We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is evidence to support these claims, we will examine it very carefully. »
Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, said: “These are serious and shocking accusations of intimidation, blackmail and misuse of public money and must be fully investigated.”
A Tory MP, elected in 2019, has confirmed that whips tried to dissuade some of his candidates from submitting letters and rebelling against the Prime Minister by combining promises of government posts with “bullying tactics”.
“The whole whipping operation is completely broken,” the MP added.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted lockdown parties in Downing Street are “damaging our democracy”.
Javid said people should wait for a report from Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, on the parties before making any final judgments. The report is expected to be released next week.
Johnson was granted a reprieve over the threat of an impending vote of no confidence in his leadership, with many Tory rebels now saying they will wait for Gray’s report before deciding to strike.
The PM’s allies say he should weed out civil servants and advisers who were involved in the parties, held during England’s Covid lockdowns, as he tries to save his own job.
But Javid told the BBC on Thursday the case had been corrosive, pointing to parties thrown by Downing Street staff on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 – an event Johnson did not attend.
“Of course, things like this hurt our democracy,” Javid said. He added that he “looks forward to disciplinary action” against those involved.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and half a dozen Tory MPs have said Johnson himself should take responsibility and step down, but a plot by MPs elected in 2019 to oust the prime minister failed on Wednesday.
The defection of Christian Wakeford, Conservative MP for Bury South, to Labor had the effect of persuading many Tories to rally behind their party and beleaguered leader.
Conor Burns, minister and Johnson ally, told the BBC Newsnight program that many colleagues were giving up on calling for a vote of confidence in the prime minister – a view privately echoed by would-be rebels.
However Johnson is still in danger in the short and medium term. First, it will have to survive the Gray Report, which is expected to be highly critical of partying and drinking culture in issue 10.
But the biggest risk for Johnson is what Gray concludes about the Prime Minister’s prior knowledge of a ‘bring your own booze’ party in the garden of 10 Downing Street in May 2020.
Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former senior adviser, insisted Johnson had been given advance notice he would break lockdown rules; Gray interviewed Cummings as part of his investigation.
Given that Johnson has denied in the House of Commons having been tipped off about the nature of the party, any suggestion that he lied to MPs would be highly damaging. Johnson said he “implicitly believed” it was a business event.
A Tory backbench MP told the Financial Times that the publication of Sue Gray’s report would likely prove to be a tipping point. “A lot of people have already made up their minds and are just waiting for the report.”
