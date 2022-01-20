Donald Trump ‘unravels’ and Ron DeSantis’ ‘new face’ could benefit





A new poll commissioned by John Bolton’s Super PAC suggests that Donald Trump is “unwinding” ahead of a possible 2024 campaign, while a “fresh face” like Governor Ron DeSantis could benefit.

The trend lines in our polls are definite support for Donald Trump collapsing within the Republican Party,” Bolton said.

The poll noted that 56% of Republicans want a “new face,” a number up nearly 5 points since July. The poll summary suggests a man will benefit.

“While we’ve seen minor improvements for Trump in ballot matchups against potential GOP primary challengers (from 26% in September to 36% now), it’s still 10 points lower than he was in April. and July. A total of 64% of Republican primary voters do not support Trump. Ron DeSantis leads among the other possible candidates (19.5%). »

Indeed, this September survey was a shock. The poll showed Trump had 26% support nationally among Republican primary voters in the 2024 election, with DeSantis at 25%. DeSantis again appears to be the only viable non-Trump name in the field, a trend consistent with most investigations into the still hypothetical Republican field of 2024.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming garnered 6% support. Senator Ted Cruz got 5% and all other names polled were below that threshold. Senator Marco Rubio obtained 2% of the vote.

The release of the investigation comes as tensions between Trump and DeSantis are increasingly widely reported, including claims that it would be asking too much for DeSantis to preemptively approve another term for Trump in 2024, so that Trump lamented a “dull” DeSantis.

Those on the Trump side of the divide are more willing to fan the fires of discontent than DeSantis adherents seem to be.

On Wednesday, Lara Trump brushed aside rumors of bad blood between Trump and DeSantis while suggesting that the Florida governor might need another chance to show his support for Trump ahead of the 2024 election. Donald Trump’s associate , Roger Stone, teasing a third-party challenge to DeSantis for governor in 2022, posted a video the same day claiming the former president needed to drag (DeSantis) to the finish line against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Meanwhile, during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business Channel, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuez dismissed reports of a Trump/DeSantis split as a media obsession and made-up animosity.

The Governor tries to avoid giving interesting quotes on the matter.

“Don’t take the bait and just keep on going. We need everyone united for a big red wave in 2022,” DeSantis said on the friendly Ruthless podcast last week.

