Pakistan’s economic struggle continues under Imran Khan’s PTI government





Islamabad: The economic struggle in Pakistan has begun to escalate under Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), worsening with rising domestic inflation rates and loan defaults exteriors.

Inflation reached around 10% last year, according to the World Bank. The price of cooking oil has risen by 130% since Imran Khan took power and the cost of fuel has risen by 45% to Rs 145 per liter in a year, according to Dawn.

On the brink of bankruptcy, Islamabad recently picked up $3 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia, and $2 billion from the United Arab Emirates.

Tax evasion is almost a national sport: less than two million people paid in 2020, out of a working population 25 times higher and revenues represent less than 10% of gross domestic product, the lowest in the region, such as the Dawn analysis.

Analysts admit that although Imran Khan inherited an economic mess and the COVID-19 pandemic did not help, his policies did little to change the situation.

Moreover, although the economy is expected to grow by 4% in 2022, over the past three years it has remained largely stagnant. The Pakistani rupee has also gained weight, losing 12% against the dollar since July last year, not helped by a $5 billion trade deficit and despite foreign currency remittances from a vast and growing diaspora of nearly 10% to $12.9 billion, as reported by Dawn.

On the other hand, manufacturing and service sectors are rebounding as lockdowns ease, the World Bank said, and better rains this year will boost agriculture. But the biggest problem facing the economy is servicing nearly $127 billion in debt.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan negotiated a $6 billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019, but only a third was paid before the tap was turned off after the government failed to failed to implement the promised reforms, including the reduction of subsidies on a range of essential products. , according to Dawn.

Pakistan had to agree to painful terms, such as higher gasoline and electricity prices.

Ahead of an IMF meeting later this month to decide whether to release another tranche, the government pushed through a mini-budget with new or increased taxes on a range of imports, exports and services that sparked the wrath of millions, as Dawn reported.

