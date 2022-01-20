Erdogan’s approval ratings rise as lira stabilizes – poll





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures after delivering his speech at the Albanian Parliament, in Tirana, Albania January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ANKARA, Jan 20 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s approval rating rose 2.1 percentage points in January, according to a Metropoll Research poll on Thursday, as the Turkish lira stabilized in recent weeks thanks government measures despite soaring inflation. Under pressure from Erdogan and despite high inflation, the central bank has cut interest rates by 500 basis points since September, triggering a currency crisis that saw the lira plunge last month to 18.4 to the dollar , its lowest level on record. Inflation jumped to 36%, its highest level in 19 years, seriously eroding incomes, especially of working-class and lower-middle-class Turks who form the electoral base of Erdogan’s Islamist-origin AKP. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The government has introduced fiscal measures to ease currency volatility, but the lira is still 46% weaker than a year ago and Erdogan, who wants to boost exports and credit, has refused to change course despite the growing criticism. According to Metropoll, Erdogan’s approval rating fell from 38.6% in December to 40.7% in January. The number of those who do not approve of the president has fallen by 2.8 percentage points over that period, he said. Erdogan’s disapproval rate, however, remained higher at 54.4%. Despite the rise in popularity, Erdogan’s approval ratings are still at multi-year lows. Turks have cited economic hardship and mismanagement as the main reasons for their dissatisfaction with Erdogan’s 19-year-old government. Read more Erdogan, who won over 52% of the vote in the 2018 presidential election, has long been touted as a masterful campaigner. Despite repeated calls from opposition parties for early elections, he said presidential and parliamentary elections would be held as scheduled in mid-2023. Polls showed that Erdogan would lose to Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu – both from the main opposition CHP party – as well as party chairwoman Iyi Meral Aksener, in the upcoming elections. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alex Richardson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

