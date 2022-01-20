Pushing for economic recovery, President Joko Widodo launches Indonesia’s Green Taxonomy





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo encourages the financial services sector to continue to synergize with the real sector to encourage the national economy which is in a recovery dynamic. – President Joko Widodo encourages the financial services sector to continue to synergize with the real sector to encourage the national economy which is in a recovery dynamic. I appreciate the ranks of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) which can coordinate well with each other. The financial services sector and the real sector should support and reinforce each other, because without a good financial services sector, the national economy will not be good and sustainable, the president said in a virtual speech at the annual meeting. Financial Services Industry Conference 2022 (PTIJK), which was held hybridly in Jakarta on Thursday (20/1/2022). The momentum for economic recovery is strengthened by continuing to encourage financing in the MSME sector, which contributes very largely to the economy of the community. “Our goal in 2024 (the share of credit to MSMEs) can reach 30% and to achieve this we need a disruptive strategy and serious, consistent and sustainable actions,” the president said. The President hopes that with the support of the financial services sector for financing, there will be no more complaints about access to credit for MSMEs or the informal sector. We need to keep simplifying and accelerating this so that it provides great opportunities for the younger generation to start businesses and grow SMEs. MSMEs can be an important element in reviving the economy, he said. The President also stressed the importance of policies aimed at developing new economic sources to create added value for the national economy, including those related to the environment. On this occasion, the President launched the Indonesian Green Taxonomy initiated by the OJK as a form of support for the government holding the G20 presidency this year as well as proof of the OJK’s commitment to the development of the green economy as a new economic sector. Indonesia’s Green Taxonomy, which was compiled with eight ministries, contains a list of classifications of economic activities that support environmental protection and climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Indonesia’s Green Taxonomy reviewed 2,733 classifications of economic sectors and sub-sectors, of which 919 were confirmed by relevant ministries and made Indonesia one of the few countries in the world to already have related national standards to the green economy sector, such as China. , the European Union and ASEAN. This green taxonomy of Indonesia will serve as a guideline for the formulation of policies (incentives and disincentives) of various ministries and institutions, including the OJK. OJK optimism

Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, Wimboh Santoso, said in his remarks that he was optimistic about the improving performance of the financial services sector this year, thanks to the continued stability of the financial sector, to strong surveillance policies and keeping pace with the economy beginning to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

