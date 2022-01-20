How Kevin McCarthy sold his soul to Donald Trump





Billboard child for Republican Party leadership submitted to former President Trumpdonald Trumpkinzinger hosts Baby Boy Tennessee lawmaker presents self-defense bill in Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Honor’ five things to know about Trump’s pursuit of New York AG, is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthykevin McCarthyjining Pelosi, Hoyer says lawmakers should be free to trade stocks

First elected to Congress in 2006, McCarthy won his eighth term in 2020 with 62.1% of the vote in his Southern Valley California district, where Donald Trump beat Joe BidenJoe Bidenbiden says he didn’t have “the overpromise” Finland PM pledges extremely difficult “Sanctions should invade Ukraine Russia: Anything less than a ban on NATO expansion is more acceptable by a reduction from 57.1% to 41.5% .

Then, on January 3, 2021, McCarthy raised his hand to take the oath, beginning with: I, Kevin McCarthy, solemnly swear that I will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that i will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and ending with So help me God.

Three days later, on January 6, a violent Trump-inspired Capitol attack has since challenged McCarthy’s relationship with the truth, calling into question the sincerity of his oath to Congress.

Based on his recent statements and actions, one could argue that McCarthy has sold his soul to former President Trump in what could be interpreted as a multilevel Faustian bargain.

First, the deal bars McCarthy and other GOP members from sharing knowledge of Trump’s role and communications with him before and during the attack with the House Jan. 6 committee.

Looking back on McCarthy Trump’s delight in leveraging his fundraising power and actively campaigning to help the GOP gain control of the House in Novembers midterm. Meanwhile, McCarthy must come to terms with the cult hero worship of Trump by the GOP base. Thanks to Trump’s steadfast leadership style, which unleashes fear and vengeance while masterfully perpetuating the big lie, the twice-impeached former president remains the titular leader of the Republican Party to whom McCarthy must bow.

Second, if the GOP wins control of the house, let’s assume Trump will tease and hang the keys to the house speaker’s office in McCarthys face. Trump knows that since 2015, McCarthy has been looking forward to that prestigious title after it unexpectedly slipped away from him, then representing. Paul RyanPaul Davis RyanOn the trail: Retreats offer window into House Democratic mood Stopping next insurrection Former Sen. Bob Dole dies at 98 PLUS (R-Wis.) Reluctantly accepted the job.

Then, it is highly likely that in January 2023, with marching orders in hand, President McCarthy acting as Trump’s emissary will embark on a reign of vengeance and swiftly shut down the January 6 commission. Besides, who knows what other McCarthy will close or bury in Trumpswest.

But McCarthy hasn’t always done Trump’s bidding.

A headline from Hill dated Feb. 17, 2021, read: Riot investigation likely to focus on McCarthy-Trump call, and reported that during the riot, McCarthy called Trump and shouted, You Must Stop. Next, McCarthy was among the first leaders to endorse the 9/11-style commission amplifying that call and warning against any partisan leans on the panel.

But after Jan. 28, 2021, McCarthy showed a noticeable change. The Hill also reported: McCarthy was singing a very different tune, saying Trump was not the spark that sent the crowd to Capitol Hill, and therefore should not be blamed for the violence that followed.

Fast forward to last week when the January 6 Committee wrote to McCarthy, asking for his cooperation. But the GOP leader has repositioned or forgotten his previous statements related to the Jan. 6 reality. Security issues are now McCarthys Main Jan Jan 6 Talking Points. Could McCarthy have suffered memory loss from the imprint of the Gucci shoe on his head?

Perhaps, and that would explain why McCarthy said: As a representative and leader of the minority party, it is neither with regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded not to participate in these select committees of abuse of power which taint this institution today and will harm the way forward.

But questions remain: Was there a conspiratorial quid pro quo between Trump and McCarthy during their crucial and oddly timed Mar-a-Lago meeting on January 28, 2021? And at the meeting, did Trump cast a magic spell on McCarthy, the January 6 turn-in-the-truth-to-Trump-Puppet?

The January 6 Committee is oddly suspicious, which is why the following intriguing paragraphs appear in its six-page letter to McCarthy:

Despite the many substantial concerns you expressed about President Trump’s responsibility for the January 6 attack, you nevertheless visited President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on January 28 (the impeachment trial began on January 9 February 2021).

While you were there, you reportedly discussed campaign planning and fundraising to regain the House majority in 2022. The select committee does not intend to ask you questions about electoral politics. or campaign issues, but would like to discuss any communication you had with President Trump at that time. time regarding your account of what really happened on January 6th.

Your public statements regarding January 6 have changed markedly since you met Trump. At this meeting, or at any other time, did President Trump or his representatives discuss or suggest what you should say publicly, during the impeachment trial (if called as a witness) or during any subsequent investigation into your conversations with him on January 6? ?

Brave, oath-abiding Republican members of Congress must insist that Minority Leader McCarthy answer and address these legitimate questions and concerns.

Last year, Trump and McCarthys GOP Nemesis Take Over Teller Rep. Lynn Cheneyelizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheneykinzinger hosts baby boy The Morning Report from the Hill — Presented by Facebook — Democrats see victory in a raunchy voting rights defeat to the left of floated changes to 2024 tickett ( R-Wyo. ) was asked, if Republicans take control of the House, should McCarthy become president? She replied, the position should go to someone who can demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law, adding that McCarthy has not done that.

With McCarthy Coholden at Trump, McCarthy compromised his ability and his oath to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic?

What if the Jan. 6 committee or the Justice Department determines that Trump authorized an elaborate plot to stay in power? , if Republicans regain control of the House in the midterms of this year?

Unless McCarthy rejects his role as Trump’s sycophant, stand-in, and warm-up act in 2024, he should never be elected Speaker of the House for the good of our nation.

House Republicans must elect a leader who honors their oath of office.

Myra Adams writes about politics and religion for numerous publications. She is a RealClearPolitics contributor and served on the creative team for two GOP presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008. Follow her on Twitter @MyraKAdams.

