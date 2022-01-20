Politics
Pakistani minister cornered by students mocks Xi Jinping; says ‘he doesn’t even come out’
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was recently cornered by students during which he mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping. In an undated clip that has gone viral on the internet, a Pakistani student studying at a Chinese university asked Qureshi why individuals from Malaysia were allowed to return to China, but Pakistanis were not. To this, the Pakistani minister responded by saying that it was “China’s policy”, and that it was difficult to talk to Xi Jinping because “he doesn’t even come out”.
“Malaysia is on one side but China is completely different. What are you telling me? It’s China’s policy, their president Xi Jinping doesn’t even go out, he doesn’t meet anyone. Even though we have to meet, we have to get tested and so on,” mocked Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
“It’s not my fault I didn’t spread corona. We’re trying and doing what we can. We’ll try… we get our children’s education disrupted? It’s been two years, but if the corona spreads, it could be another two years,” he added.
Pakistani students stranded as China bans entry
According to reports, more than 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Chinese educational institutions and have been stuck in their home countries since 2020, unable to resume their studies on campus. China suspended the entry of foreign nationals at the end of March 2020 to stop the spread. of COVID-19. However, since then it has opened borders to students from several countries like South Korea, which was allowed to send its students to Chinese campuses in August 2020 under intergovernmental agreements.
For two years, the Pakistani government has claimed that talks are underway with Beijing and that negotiations to help students return to Chinese universities are underway. Yet thousands of Pakistani students fear losing their degrees, unable to return to class despite false assurances. More than 7,000 of them are medical students who lost two precious years because of the travel ban. It is important to mention that Pakistan does not recognize medical degrees obtained from online courses without on-the-job training.
