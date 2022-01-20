Supreme Court allows January 6 committee to obtain documents from President Donald Trump





Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival in Florence, Arizona, southeast of Phoenix, January 15, 2022 – Thousands of supporters of Donald Trump gathered in Arizona on Saturday to hear a series of speakers claim the 2020 US election was stolen, with the former president set to take the stage as the headline. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents requested by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected an offer by Trump to withhold the committee’s documents until the matter is finally resolved by the courts. Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the legal battle and keep the documents on hold.

Following the High Court action, there is no legal impediment to the release of the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, draft speeches and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Alone among the judges, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request to keep the documents pending.

Trump’s lawyers had asked the High Court to overturn the decisions of the federal appeals court in Washington and block the release of the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them.

In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged that there are serious and substantial concerns about whether a former president can obtain a court order to prevent the disclosure of certain documents from his tenure in a situation like this.

But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, even if he were the holder.

Trump spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

