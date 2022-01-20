Makhdoom Tariq did SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis, Human Development





Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan (R). Provided by the author Mahmood-ul-Hassan thanks the Prime Minister for trusting him to serve Pakistanis abroad. acclaimed author, philanthropist and legal expert.

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division confirmed the appointment of the British-Pakistani businessman and politician.

The notification read: “Prime Minister Imran Khan, in accordance with Rule Four of the Rules of Conduct 1973, has had the pleasure of appointing Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Khan met Mahmood-ul-Hassan at the Prime Minister’s House ahead of the official announcement of the appointment and he thanked the Prime Minister for trusting him to serve Pakistanis abroad.

He said Pakistanis overseas are facing many problems and he will use his new post to work towards solving these problems, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has always defended the rights overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Mahmood-ul-Hassan said: I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and I am truly touched by his decision to appoint me as a special assistant. I will work with dedication to meet the expectations of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is a very honorable job and, at the same time, there are a lot of responsibilities that come with it.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan said Prime Minister Imran Khan attaches great importance to the millions of overseas Pakistanis and appreciates their contribution like no one else because he has spent a lot of time abroad and he understands how overseas residents feel about Pakistan and the problems they face.

He further said: The Prime Minister has asked me to work hard to take care of the welfare of Pakistanis abroad, address their genuine grievances, protect them from land grabbing and other similar risks. , facilitate their investments, remove barriers and assist in policy decisions based on suggestions received from overseas Pakistanis. I will do my best to work towards the realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream.

Four months ago, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appointed Mahmood-Ul-Hassan as Vice Chairman of the Punjab Overseas Commission.

The notification from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s office had noted that Waseem Akhtar Ramay, who served as vice president for three years, had been denoted. Akhtar and Mahmood-ul-Hassan are both British nationals.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan is an acclaimed author, philanthropist and legal expert. He holds an LLM and a Commerce degree from the University of Northampton, UK.

He is the UK President of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Mahmood-ul-Hassan is the winner of the Brian Tracy Achievement Award in 2019 and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2020. He is also the Founding Chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK & Pakistan, a charity created in memory of her two children who died in a road accident, and dedicated to raising underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/394369-pm-appoints The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos