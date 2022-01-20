Boris Johnson could face two confidence votes in a year as Tory MPs consider rule change | Political news





Tory MPs are considering a rule change that would mean Boris Johnson could face a second confidence vote later this year, Sky News has learned. Under the current rules, the Prime Minister would be safe from another challenge for a year if he wins such a vote. Follow live updates as confidence vote speculation continues Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:34

Can the Prime Minister survive a leadership crisis?

But the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs are considering changing that, Sky News has been told. What is envisaged? Proposals have been floated for there to be a possible second round of voting, but only if a higher threshold is reached. At present, 15% of Tory MPs must write letters of censure to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, to trigger a contest. Under the proposals, the threshold for a second vote would be set at one-third of the parliamentary party. Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby was told the aim of the move would be to give the party “more flexibility” and make the leader “more accountable”. Why is the PM under pressure? It comes as the Prime Minister battles to avoid a vote of confidence in his leadership amid his MPs’ anger at parties and rallies in Downing Street and other government departments during coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021 . Mr Johnson admitted to attending an aperitif in Garden Number 10 in May 2020, described by one of his aides as a ‘bring your own booze’ event. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





6:01

Prime Minister under pressure to resign

But he claimed he thought it was a “work event” – and said in an interview on Tuesday that “no one told me” it was against the rules. The revelation that those responsible hosted two parties in Downing Street The day before the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral last year also sparked fury. Number 10 later apologized to the Queen and said Mr Johnson was not in Downing Street that day. Claims for more letters Westminster has been abuzz in recent days with speculation that the required 54 letters could soon be reached, but that has yet to happen. Around 12 more letters from MPs first elected in 2019 were delivered on Wednesday morning, Sky’s Sam Coates and Joe Pike reported. Subscribe to the Daily podcast on Apple podcast, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Loud speaker Read more: Which Tory MPs have submitted no-confidence letters to the Prime Minister so far? Amid a flurry of claims and counterclaims, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told Sky News he believed the threshold would be reached this week and a vote would be held next week. But another Tory, Jonathan Gullis, claimed some MPs were withdrawing their letters. However, he did not name any names and said he had not spoken directly with such people. Tory MP faults while another calls on PM to leave On what turned out to be another difficult day for Mr Johnson, one of his MPs defected from work. Christian Wakeford, who represents Bury South, said the Prime Minister and the Tories ‘have proven unable to deliver the leadership and government this country deserves’. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:53

Cheers as Tory MP fails Labor

Meanwhile, senior Tory MP David Davis urged Mr Johnson to stand aside during Prime Minister’s Questions, imploring him to “in the name of God go”. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph later, the former Brexit secretary said his party ‘is going to have to make a decision or we risk dying from 1,000 cuts’. Read more: How an electrifying moment in parliament and furious Tory MPs show toxicity towards Boris Johnson is spreading across the party Number 10 insists the Prime Minister expects to fight in the next election Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the significance of Mr Davis’ intervention, describing him as a ‘lone wolf’. “His comments today were too theatrical,” he told Channel 4 News. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





1:15

Senior Tory tells PM to ‘go away’

Downing Street has said the Prime Minister will fight any vote of confidence and insisted he expects to fight for the next election, currently due in 2024. According to Mr Johnson’s press secretary, he will have further meetings with MPs as he tries to strengthen his position. Addressing PMQ MPs, the Prime Minister once again apologized and urged people to wait for the publication of the official Cabinet Office inquiry into the gatherings. Mr Johnson said Sue Gray’s long-awaited report will be released this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-could-face-second-confidence-vote-as-tory-mps-consider-rule-change-12520295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos