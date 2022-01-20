Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the 216ft Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on February 5 | India News





Hyderabad: A 216-foot-tall statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint Ramanujacharya is set to be dedicated to the world on February 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue, billed as the world’s second-tallest statue in a seated position, at the 45-acre compound on the outskirts of the city, according to a statement released by Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji Ashram. The Rs 1,000 crore project was funded by donations from devotees around the world. The inner shrine deity of Sri Ramanujacharya is made of 120 kilos of gold to commemorate the saint’s 120 years on earth. President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the golden statue of the inner chamber of Ramanuja, weighing 120 kg, on February 13. In his comments, the Chinna Jeeyar Swami said, “We warmly welcome everyone including key guests, dignitaries, devotees and people from all walks of life for the unveiling of the Statue of Equality. Bhagavad Ramanujacharya has remained a true icon of equality for 1,000 years and this project will ensure that his teachings will be practiced for at least 1,000 years.” To celebrate the saint’s 1000th birthday, several events including a 1035 yajna (fire ritual) and spiritual activities such as mass mantra chanting are to be held as part of Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi `Samaroham`. The events will start from February 2 and Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will co-host the event with Chinna Jeeyar Swami. Several other chief ministers, politicians, celebrities and actors are also expected to attend the ceremony. The 216ft outdoor Statue of Equality will be the second tallest statue in the world with a seated posture. It is made of “panchaloha”, a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass and zinc. The complex has identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams, the 108 ornately carved Vishnu temples mentioned in the works of the Avvars, Tamil mystical saints. The Buddha statue in Thailand is said to be the tallest statue in the world in a seated pose. Born in 1017 in Sri Perumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Sri Ramanujacharya freed millions of people from social, cultural, sexual, educational and economic discrimination with the fundamental belief that every human being is equal regardless of nationality, gender, of his race, caste or creed. He opened the doors of the temples to all, including those who faced extreme discrimination. For many sections of society, he is a timeless icon of equality for social reformers around the world. “Our mission is to make the Statue of Equality a culturally significant destination for people around the world and to inspire everyone to make the world a more equal place to live. Today, when the world is strewn with division and populism, the need of the hour is The ideology of Sri Ramanujacharya Torchbearer of Vaishnavism, Bhagavad Ramanuja distilled the essence of the Vedas and ancient wisdom to promote the timeless message of equality Intrinsically, non-discrimination and equality are the cornerstones of life,” explained the Chinna Jeeyar Swami. The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2014. The 54-foot-tall base building, named `Bhadra Vedi`, has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research center, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery and a robust multilingual audio tour detailing many of Sri Ramanuja Acharya’s works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-unveil-216-foot-statue-of-equality-in-hyderabad-on-february-5-2429429.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos