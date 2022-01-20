Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modis silence on Arunachal boy abduction





holiday says the team has to visit the border



Former Congress Speaker Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reported abduction of a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, by Chinese troops and claimed that the silence of Mr. Modis shows he doesn’t care. In a tweet, Mr Gandhi said: “A few days before Republic Day, an Indian was kidnapped by China. We are with Miram Taron’s family and will not lose hope or give up. The PM’s cowardly silence is his statement that he doesn’t care. Questioning the prime minister’s silence on repeated Chinese troop incursions, Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil urged Modi to lead a cross-party parliamentary delegation to the Indochina border for an on-the-ground assessment. Mr Gohil said the issue was not just about a kidnapping but also hostility on the border, with China building a bridge over Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh and Indian troops unable to patrol some of the posts border crossings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India shares a 3,400 km LAC with China, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. I would like to commend BJP MP Tapir Gao for having the courage not to delete the tweet as he was allegedly given instructions to delete it, Gohil said, adding that the party would raise the issue during the next session of Parliament. On Wednesday, BJP MP for Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao tweeted that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had abducted the 17-year-old boy inside Indian Territory in Upper Siang district, Taking to Twitter, Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked, Dear Prime Minister, how dare the Chinese military transgress our territory again? How can the GoI allow the kidnapping of our citizens. How can the GoI remain mum? Why the govt. not heeding the earnest appeal of his own deputy. Please don’t repeat it. No one came and no one was taken away. The latest incident comes amid an ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-questions-narendra-modis-silence-on-arunachal-boy-abduction/article38299100.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos