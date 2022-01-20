The CPC disciplinary agency renews its anti-corruption campaign to fight against the new challenges of collusion between capital and power

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attended the meeting on January 18, 2022. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) top disciplinary agency pledged to maintain a strong and persistent crackdown on corruption in a statement released Thursday, and the document also said the Party will actively handle “new challenges and situations.” of the fight against corruption. campaign, including strengthening investigations and sanctions behind “the disorderly expansion of capital” and the monopoly of certain online platforms, pledging to end the collusion between capital and power.

The statement was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in Beijing, which was held from Tuesday to Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the plenary assembly and delivered an important speech.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has improved Party leadership, upheld integrity and fought corruption with unprecedented courage and determination, Xi said at the opening of the meeting. plenary session on Tuesday.

In addition to acknowledging the achievements the Party has made in the anti-corruption campaign in the 10 years since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi also called for continued efforts to achieve the strategic goal that responsible do not dare, are not able and have no desire. be corrupt. “We should be aware that the fight against corruption is still raging,” Xi said.

Xi noted several daunting tasks in the battle, including “guarding against unwarranted influence from interest groups, preventing officials from falling prey to erosive behavior, identifying and dealing with stealthy forms of corruption that use improved methods, eliminating breeding grounds for corruption, being free from systemic corruption and defusing hidden risks and dangers. »

Analysts say the Chinese people and the world have witnessed the CCP’s determination and efforts to fight corruption over the past 10 years, and the achievements are remarkable with China’s political environment significantly improved. But the CCP remains calm and vigilant as the anti-corruption campaign has encountered new challenges with the development of society and technology.

The statement released Thursday stressed that the 20th CPC National Congress is an important event for the Party and the country in 2022, and the discipline inspection and supervision work should ensure the successful holding of the national congress later this year. year. During the period of reappointment of Party committees at all levels, the atmosphere of reappointment should be solemn, and any acts such as bribery and cheating that undermine elections will be investigated and punished. .

“Maintaining the normalizing presence of the powerful anti-corruption force actively dealing with new situations and new challenges of the anti-corruption campaign showing no mercy to people who try to build political gangs, ‘small circles’ and groups of interest,” the statement said.

Zhu Lijia, a professor of public management at the Chinese Academy of Governance, told the Global Times on Thursday that this kind of problem is not new, as in the past, the cases of Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai and Ling Jihua present similar characteristics, but each time it comes to the term change period, similar problems will reappear. Efforts to crack down on these problems therefore cannot be relaxed.

“This kind of problem is much more serious than economic corruption because it will disrupt Party unity and undermine the authority of the Party’s central committee, and could cause much more serious damage and instability to the country,” Zhu said. .

The statement also stressed that the corruption behind “the disorderly expansion of capital” and the monopoly of certain online platforms should be investigated and punished, and that the links between political power and capital should be cut.

Zhu said this is a new challenge that has emerged over the past 10 years, as the rapid development of China’s economy has led to huge changes in social media networks, IT industries and digital economy, and some capitalists have gained unprecedented influence as some of their products have become key elements of the nation’s public goods.

Without strict law enforcement and legislation fit for the times, there will be ample space for corruption and misconduct, and the ambition of some capitalists will expand to gain political power and undermine the socialist nature. of our country, analysts said.

“The capital is showing its intention to cross the line,” said Wu Xinwen, a professor and China policy expert at Fudan University in Shanghai, noting that some capitalists are no longer content with just having economic power, but intend to expand their influence. to public media and education to ultimately gain political power, and without restrictions or management, the capital could invade politics and society in China.

Meeting this new challenge, and better managing capital development, maintaining sound state-private relations, making better use of China’s capital advantages for the welfare of the people, are essential and difficult missions for the CCP now and in the future, according to analysts.

The statement also said the Party will explore the “bribery blacklist” policy and push the “Sky Net anti-corruption operation” to strengthen international anti-corruption cooperation.

Zhu said the “blacklist” policy for bribes is a new attempt, and the policy may blacklist individuals who have tried to bribe and strengthen monitoring and supervision of their economic activities. and their cash flows. This means that anti-corruption measures will also be improved and updated.