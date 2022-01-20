Indonesian President Widodo highlights importance of G20 focus on resilient health systems, energy transition and digital transformation





The G20 and advanced economies must work together to create a more resilient and responsive global health architecture to deal with future threats and pandemics, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in his address to the Davos Agenda 2022. He said the International Monetary Fund should be tasked with mobilizing resources to revitalize the global health architecture. This should include a global emergency fund for medical supplies, building capacity in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, and creating global health protocols and standards. The costs will be much lower than the losses we incurred due to the vulnerability of the system during the pandemic, he said. In a discussion with Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Widodo emphasized that the G20 will play an important role in mobilizing the development of this global health architecture and added: I hope economies advances will not object to supporting such initiatives. Widodo, whose country holds the G20 Presidency in 2022, invited all global business leaders to contribute their ideas to the G20’s three key goals for 2022: to create a more resilient global health system; optimize digital to support societal transformation; and drive a just and affordable transition to clean energy and a circular economy. The benefits should be felt by society at large, he said, adding that six of Indonesia’s sectors are widely open to foreign investment, export-oriented labor-intensive industries (including including health), renewable energy, infrastructure, automotive (especially electric vehicles), tourism and value-added mining. In response to a question about how Indonesia, a nation heavily dependent on coal power, could accelerate its own energy transition, Widodo said developing countries need technology transfer and financial support from advanced economies to ensure that the transition does not burden their citizens. Indonesia needs $50 billion for its renewable energy sector and another $37 billion for the forestry, land use and marine sectors. Concrete results can only be achieved through strong cooperation, he said. Technology and financing will be essential. The President pointed out that, as part of its roadmap to reach net zero by 2060, Indonesia had cut the area of ​​forest fire coverage sevenfold, from 1.7 million hectares in 2014 to 229,000 hectares in 2021. The number of hotspots has decreased over the same period. from 89,000 to just 1,300. The country has restored 3.74 million hectares of peatlands since 2016 and rehabilitated 50,000 hectares of mangrove forests in the past year. His mangrove rehabilitation target is 600,000 hectares by 2024, the most ambitious program in the world, providing, he said, a carbon sink equivalent to four tropical forests. To fund the green transition, Widodo has launched a carbon trading system that will offer results-based payments for actions that reduce carbon emissions as well as a carbon tax on coal-fired power plants, which is expected to start in April. Indonesia has the potential to be a global carbon market leader and is expected to surpass the carbon trading potential of Peru, Kenya and Brazil, as countries with the same tropical forest cover, he said. declared. The government also plans to raise capital by issuing environmental and social bonds, and through REDD+ projects that reduce deforestation and promote sustainable forest management.

