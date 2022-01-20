Turkey wants peace in the region and will visit Ukraine in February





Turkish President Erdogan has said he hopes to reunite Russian and Ukrainian leaders as soon as possible amid growing tensions in the region. Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014, according to the UN, (AA)

Turkey wants peace to prevail and hopes that no further negative developments will occur in the region, the Turkish president said, referring to tensions between Russia and Ukraine. “Our hope is to bring Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky together as soon as possible and have them face to face,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. after a joint press conference. conference with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Turkish capital Ankara. Erdogan stressed that he attached great importance to both his visit to Ukraine and Russian President Putin’s visit to Turkey. “I have a visit to Ukraine early next month,” he noted. READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine? Turkey could host the OSCE In order to ease tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Turkey could host the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe ( OSCE), diplomatic sources said Thursday. They said Ankara is devoting efforts to reducing tension on the Ukraine-Russia border and talks on holding the next round of the Trilateral Contact Group in Istanbul are continuing. They did not, however, specify any date for the meeting. The sources noted that both Russia and Ukraine are in favor of Turkey’s mediating role. Russia is accused of mustering more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, a move that has raised fears in the West that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbour. The Kremlin denied Western accusations of an imminent invasion, saying its forces were there for exercises. READ MORE: US warns of ‘tough and swift’ response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine? Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/erdogan-turkiye-wants-peace-in-region-will-travel-to-ukraine-in-february-53886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos