Progress or madness? Jokowi’s vision for the new Indonesian capital | New infographics

Medan, Indonesia When Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo announced a surprise plan to relocate the country’s capital during his annual address to the nation on August 16, 2019, he outlined a grand vision.

A capital city is not only a symbol of national identity but also a representation of the nation’s progress, he said, just a day before the 74th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence. It is for the realization of economic equality and justice.

On Tuesday, Jokowis’ grand plan came closer to reality when parliament approved legislation establishing the legality of relocating the capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan, the eastern part of Borneo, including issues such as funding and governance.

Jakarta, a vast metropolis that has never captured the international imagination like Bangkok or Hanoi, is sinking under the weight of unregulated groundwater extraction, congested with traffic, clouded with smog and overcrowded.

Under the relocation plan, 1.5 million of the city’s 11 million residents would move to the jungles of Indonesian Borneo at a whopping $32 billion.

Jokowi described the program as an attempt to make our country feel like America, likening the dynamic between Jarkarta and the new capital to the relationship between New York and Washington, DC.

Java has also long been burdened with being home to nearly 60% of Indonesians and the center of the country’s economy, contributing more than half of Indonesia’s gross domestic product, Deasy Simandjuntak, associate researcher at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera.

The relocation of the capital to Kalimantan aims to expand economic activities outside of Java and help ensure more equitable economic development, especially for the eastern Indonesia region.

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo said the country’s new capital should be a representation of the nation’s progress [File: Beawiharta/Reuters]

The government claimed that the capital’s location near the town of Balikpapan and the provincial capital of Samarinda would put it beyond the reach of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and tsunamis, although Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is prone to such disasters throughout the country.

Aaron Opdyke, a humanitarian engineer from the University of Sydney’s School of Civil Engineering, expressed skepticism that relocating the capital would prevent the country from ranking among the top 10 countries in terms of deaths per capita from to disasters.

Too often, however, governments rush to move settlements expecting they can reduce disaster losses simply by reducing exposure to hazards, Opdyke said. We repeatedly see that disasters are often distorted by policy makers for political purposes, without really understanding disaster risk factors. Vulnerabilities in our infrastructure, economies and social systems often have a far greater role to play in creating disaster risk that is rarely addressed by a fresh start.

On Monday, Indonesian Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa announced that the new capital would be called Nusantara, which means archipelago, following a review by Jokowi of around 80 proposed names.

Jokowi is not the first Indonesian president to attempt to move the capital.

Plans to do so date back to the 1950s under Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno. Since then, other leaders, including Soeharto and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Indonesia’s second and sixth presidents, have spoken of plans to abandon them in the face of seemingly insurmountable logistical problems.

The latest plan proposes to acquire 40,000 hectares (98,842 acres) of land to relocate government officials, civil servants and security forces such as the police and military.

About a fifth of the $32 billion price tag is to be covered by the state budget, with state-owned enterprises and other private sector financiers contributing the rest.

Despite the Herculean feat ahead of him, Jokowi, often called the president of infrastructure, thanks to a fondness for toll roads and dams, has stayed true to his vision even amid controversy over rapid adoption. of the law compared to legislation dealing with issues such as sexual violence and workers’ rights that has languished for years.

Prior to the bills’ release, some observers noted the similarity between its hasty deliberation process and that of the controversial Jobs Creation Act that passed in October 2020, which many felt was significantly lacking in public participation and scrutiny. transparency, said Simandjuntak.

Legal irregularities

In an open letter to the lower house of parliament before the legislation was passed, legal experts from Mulawarman University in Samarinda raised concerns that the bill had received insufficient community input and contained legal irregularities.

The letter, signed by Dean of Law Mahendra Putra Kurnia, noted that Nusantara would be governed by someone directly elected by the president every five years, a potentially unconstitutional and centralizing model.

One of the contenders for the post is former Jakarta governor Basuki Ahok Tjahaja Purnama, who was Jokowi’s running mate when the couple ran for office in 2012, with Jokowi winning the governorship of Jakarta and Ahok becoming his deputy.

Ahok was jailed for two years in 2017 for blasphemy after being found guilty of insulting a passage from the Quran.

Another criticism of the resettlement plan is the potential forced removal of the indigenous Paser-Balik people from their land, deforestation, and threats to local flora and fauna, including endangered orangutans.

Environmentalists have warned of potential damage to the region’s ecosystems and rainforests already overrun by the activities of the oil palm and mining industries, Simandjuntak said. All of these potential problems should be handled with care.

Despite pandemic-related delays, construction of the new city could begin as early as 2024, the final year of Jokowi’s second and final term.

If international experience is any guide, the project will likely take decades.

Brasilia, which opened in 1960, was inaugurated more than 60 years after Brazil decided to move its capital from Rio de Janeiro. The Australian Parliament opened in Canberra in 1927, but it was not until the 1950s that most government services moved to the city. Both towns have been criticized over the years for being poorly designed and unpleasant to live in.

Critics also argue that Jakarta’s problems cannot simply be avoided.

Whether the capital moves or not, Jakarta still needs repairs, Elisa Sutanudjaja, director of the Rujak Center for Urban Studies in Jakarta, told Al Jazeera.

Sutanudjaja said Jakarta still faces an array of problems including air pollution, land subsidence, insufficient access to clean water and waste disposal issues.

And in the midst of a climate crisis like this, building something new and so massive is actually adding an enormous amount of carbon to the atmosphere, she said. It’s not like moving into a new house when you can just sell the old one.