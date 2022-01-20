PM Modi and his Mauritian counterpart jointly launch Indian-backed projects in Mauritius





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, jointly inaugurated the social housing project in Mauritius today. This project was implemented within the framework of the dynamic development partnership between India and Mauritius. On this occasion, the two Prime Ministers also took part in a virtual ceremony of laying the foundation stone of two other construction projects of a state-of-the-art Civil Service College and a solar photovoltaic park of 8 MW also undertaken as part of India’s development support. . The event took place via videoconference. The event in Mauritius was held at the premises of the Mauritius PMO in the presence of dignitaries including Cabinet Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Mauritius. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi underscored the vision that drives India’s development assistance defined by the needs and priorities of our friends and respectful of sovereignty, while improving the well-being of the people and strengthening the country’s capacities. The Prime Minister recognized the importance of the Civil Service College project in nation building and offered to share the lessons ofKarmayogi Mission. The Prime Minister recalled the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative which he presented at the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in October 2018 and said that the solar photovoltaic farm project of 8 MW will help mitigate the climate challenges that Mauritius is facing through the avoidance of 13,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. In his address, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth thanked India for its far-reaching assistance, including financial assistance to Mauritius. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India-Mauritius relations have reached new heights. In May 2016, the Government of India provided a grant of $353 million to the Government of Mauritius as a Special Economic Program (SEP) to execute five priority projects identified by the Government of Mauritius, among others. These were the Metro Express project, the Supreme Court building, the new ENT hospital, the supply of digital tablets to primary school children and the social housing project. With the inauguration of the social housing project today, all high level projects under the SEP have been implemented. The Civil Service College project, located in Reduit, is funded by a US$4.74 million grant, under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2017 during the visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to India . Once constructed, this will provide a fully equipped and functional facility for civil servants in Mauritius to undertake various training and skills development programmes. It will further strengthen institutional ties with India. The 8 MW solar photovoltaic farm project involves the installation of 25,000 photovoltaic cells to generate around 14 GWh of green energy per year, to electrify around 10,000 Mauritian households with an estimated avoidance of 13,000 tonnes of emissions of CO2 each year, helping Mauritius to mitigate the effects of the climate. cash. Today’s ceremony included the exchange of two key bilateral agreements: an agreement for the extension of a $190 million line of credit from the Government of India to the Government of Mauritius for the Metro Express and other development projects. infrastructure and a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of small development projects. Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, the India-Mauritius development partnership projects have progressed rapidly. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the Metro Express project and the New ENT Hospital in Mauritius in virtual mode. Similarly, in July 2020, the new building of the Supreme Court of Mauritius was also virtually inaugurated by the two Prime Ministers. India and Mauritius share close ties rooted in our common history, ancestry, culture and language. This is reflected in the privileged development partnership between our two countries, Mauritius being a key development partner for India in the Indian Ocean region. Today’s event, in the spirit ofSabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,marks a new stage in this successful and proven partnership.

