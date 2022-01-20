The upcoming economic plan for Prime Minister Imran Khan





I have spoken to many experts on the issue of the economic ills that Pakistan is currently facing. And all agreed that it is not possible to solve the problem in a short time. Therefore, I decided to write this article to help guide the Prime Minister towards long-term economic growth.

After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that instead of wasting billions of dollars on welfare programs that would only help a fraction of the population for a short time, only a fraction of that money would be better spent educating the masses. on financial literacy.

The average person doesn’t know how basic accounting works, how the stock market relates to GDP, why real estate investments aren’t always profitable, and so on. There are many areas in the field of business and economics which are not understood by the average people in Pakistan. As such, it is important to invest money to increase people’s financial intelligence.

I remember when a friend of mine, who has struggled with financial problems all his life, asked me for advice. I asked him a simple question: “How much money do you earn before and after taxes?” His answer stunned me: “To be honest, I don’t know how much I’m taxed, but I get paid about 6 figures a year by my company.”

Can you believe my shock at this friend?

He made money a year which put him in the top 1% of all Americans and he was unaware of how much he was taxed! And he suffered from financial problems!

If someone with a six-figure salary in US dollars is suffering from financial problems, how can the average Pakistani not find it difficult to buy goods and services in a highly inflationary economy where the tax revenues of the rich are not not even known and even less collected for the public good?

The government of Pakistan needs to increase tax revenue for the treasury and this is something the finance minister of Pakistan has promised to do. The current rate of tax to GDP ratio is 9% in Pakistan, which is low and needs to be more than doubled to 20% or even more. This would show the IMF that Pakistan is determined to fulfill the conditions of another loan to cover the economic problems.

In addition, it should be identified if there are unproductive sectors that would need a reduction in funding to stop the unnecessary waste of resources in these times as well as for future prosperity. In the field of electricity, there are massive embezzlements of financing and corruption, the true figures of which are hidden. There are many departments across Pakistan that waste scarce resources like this department which should be investigated and corrected for corruption.

In the much longer term, the problem of colossal debts must be tackled: a country cannot prosper if it constantly needs colossal debts to survive. According to statistical evidence, Pakistan’s total government debt and liabilities are estimated to be around 22.978 trillion/US$161 billion or 98.7% of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The date of this figure is December 2020.

The way forward in external debt management is Russia: it has one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios at 19.28%. The less debt you have, the less pressure you have to conform your economic policies to others. In English, there is a proverb that says: “Live within your means”. But Suze Orman’s quote is even more apt: “Live below your means but within your needs.”

Another problem is that of pricing mechanisms since the forecasting of commodity prices based on expected demand figures is not based on evidence but on assumptions and false assertions. This was noted by economist Dr. Vaqar Ahmed in his article on Geo News. To address this issue, a proven pricing process with accurate numbers should be implemented at the lower levels, the sub-national standard.

Unfortunately, despite an excellent capacity to be an agricultural giant, Pakistan is a net importer of agricultural products, in fact one of the largest in the region. Economists consider this due to a lack of productivity in this area and this needs to be addressed by the government in charge. If you can’t feed your population, it really stretches the imagination of how you can become economically self-sufficient just at a basic level; it just doesn’t look right.

Another elephant in the room is the skills shortage problem facing Pakistan. There are simply not enough people to run the various sectors of government and the private sphere according to international standards. Due to the lack of proper investment in the education system of the country, the lack of skills is holding the country back and stunting the economic engine. Companies consider the lack of skills of university graduates and even of those with vocational training as a cause of unemployment and an important cause of increased production costs and a negative variable of overall competitiveness. This is something that Imran Khan must either rectify now, or at least point out for the next administration, if he loses the election. When a country does not have the ability to manage itself, how can it achieve economic prosperity and financial freedom?

Finally, the sacred cows must be removed: this means that all those corrupt politicians who have destroyed the country’s financial situation must be punished for bringing Pakistan to the brink of destruction. If political elites are not under legal jurisdiction but the common man is and if the top 1% are allowed to plunder the country but the common man is not, how can the country it prosper? How can we convince criminals to stop stealing from stores when the economic elite is allowed to loot the country? In this area, the Prime Minister gets an A* for his principled stand against corrupt cartels and political criminals who have plundered billions from the poor only to deposit them in offshore accounts.

