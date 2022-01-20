Old news is current bad news

If you don’t study the past (history), from the great energizing aspirations to the tactics of how it’s done, you will fail in the present.

The failure to study the basics definitely happened when the Biden administration clan committed its disastrous pullout from Afghanistan in 2021. The relevant history that Biden administration bigwigs failed to study was how to safely and professionally conduct a non-combatant evacuation operation from a combat zone.

The Biden group has no excuse. All of the essential operational details (based on hard lessons learned) are laid out in a Joint Chiefs of Staff brochure entitled Joint Publication 3-68.

Any literate person can read the “Joint Pub” on the Internet, the seven chapters. The booklet provides solid planning advice based on operational history as experienced and executed by teams such as the US Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy.

Unfortunately, Biden’s fake smart kids, like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, can’t bother with history. In the world of media perception of Blinken-Sullivan crooks, a foreign policy success is a brat CNN and Facebook applaud.

These posers really care more about the opinions of their self-proclaimed “elite” social and political fellow travelers than what really happens in a world of blood, sweat, tears and once again freedom under the calculated tyrannical onslaught of bad actors like Xi Jinping’s National. -Communist China and the National Socialist Russia of Vladimir Putin.

Relevant history lesson: I pinch a quote from a column I wrote in 2004: “Superpower status takes money and a lot of people (how big is debatable, but 200 million is a number plausible) Common economic interests linking Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan were a positive post-Cold War potential Russia needed Ukraine’s immense agricultural productivity.

RUBK explained: “Rubik” as in the Rubik’s Cube puzzle. RUBK is Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan. The demographics, natural resources, and economic capabilities possessed by these four nations constitute a geostrategic formula for world power.

The 2004 article was based on a 1991 analysis that James F. Dunnigan and I conducted while preparing the second edition of “A Quick and Dirty Guide To War.” Dunnigan and I concluded (and note that we were writing before the official collapse of the USSR in December 1991) that at some point the Russians (individual names then unknown) would try to retain or revive their empire, with Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan empowering super-cores.

We now have a name: Vladimir Putin. The KGB colonel announced his big energizing aspiration (fancy term for Blinken and Sullivan types: his strategic goal).

A dispute rages over the exact translation of Putin’s lamentations of April 25, 2005. Did he say that the demise of the Soviet Union was “a major geopolitical catastrophe of the (20th) century” or that it was the ” greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”? The BBC and NBC News have chosen the translation “catastrophe”. Both translations confirm the collapse of the USSR appalled Putin.

The Reality A: Over the past six months, we have heard about Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border. It is a serious threat.

Reality U: Since February 2014, Russia has been waging a slow war inside Ukraine. In March 2014, Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula. Kremlin-backed separatists occupy most of Ukraine’s Donbass region.

Reality B: The Biden administration says little about Russian finagling in Belarus (“White Russia”). Belarus remains a dictatorial hopeless case increasingly controlled by Moscow.

And for K, Kazakhstan: Limited coverage of Russian troops entering Kazakhstan to help its pro-Kremlin authoritarian rulers crush protests against their rule. Moscow covered up the intervention by invoking the Collective Security Treaty Organization which is a Kremlin scam.

RUBK. Big letters, big problem. Yet the Biden administration has backed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Oil and gas revenues give the Kremlin the cash to wage war and rebuild the Russian empire.

