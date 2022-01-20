No room for discrimination in India, says PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that today we are creating a system in which there is no room for discrimination and we are building a society that is firmly based on equality and social justice. Prime Minister Modi was delivering the keynote address at the national launching ceremony of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore’. He also reported seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Brahma Kumari Sanstha’s program during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav exemplifies the feeling, spirit and inspiration of a golden India. “There is no difference between personal aspirations and successes on the one hand and national aspirations and successes on the other,” he said. The Prime Minister stressed that our progress lies in the progress of the nation. “The nation exists from us, and we exist through the nation. This awareness becomes the greatest strength of us Indians in creating a new India. Everything the country does today includes ‘Sabka Prayas’. “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” becomes the guiding motto of the country,” Modi said. He noted the contribution of notable women at different times in India’s history and listed developments such as entry of women into the armed forces, more maternity leave, better political participation in the form of ‘greater number of votes and representation in the Council of Ministers as a mark of new confidence between women. He expressed satisfaction that this movement is led by society and that the gender ratio has improved in the country. The Prime Minister emphasized that the time of ‘Amrit Kaal’ is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for realizing your waking resolutions. The next 25 years are the time of hard work, sacrifice and “Tapasya”. This is a 25-year period to reclaim what our society lost over hundreds of years of slavery, he said. “It must be admitted that during the 75 years since independence, the evil of ignoring duties and not keeping them in the forefront has entered into national life. During this period, we only spent time talking and fighting for rights,” he said. The Prime Minister regretted the tendency to tarnish India’s image, even internationally. “We can’t get away with saying it’s just politics. This is not politics, this is the issue of our country. Today, as we celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is also our responsibility that the world know India well,” he added.

