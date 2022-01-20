The parable of Boris Johnson

I N EARLY SEPTEMBER Boris Johnson has set out his vision to break Margaret Thatchers’ record by 11 years to become Britain’s longest serving prime minister in modern times. Like a pretentious middle schooler, he got one step ahead of himself. In the days or weeks to come, he could be forced out of office by his own deputy s. More likely, he will cling to 10 Downing Street under the constant threat of eviction. Either way, he no longer controls the fate of his own premiership.

The immediate cause of Mr Johnson’s decline is, on the face of it, ridiculously childish. Downing Street indulged in routine late-night binge drinking while the rest of the country was under strict lockdown. The Prime Minister’s dishonest attempts to avoid blame did him no good, indeed, they only served to expose his own and his wife’s drinking binges.

Tory deputy s will measure the error of judgment of a serial transgressor against an 87-seat working-class majority that Mr Johnson created out of nothing, his success in delivering Brexit, a world-class vaccination program and a gift to make the political climate. Donald Trump still dominates the Republican Party, despite his role in the attack on Congress a year ago. Are sausage rolls and sauvignon blanc really a dismissal offence?

For Britain’s sake, they should be. One reason is that the incessant partying is proof of Mr Johnson’s sense of entitlement, who argues there is one rule for himself and his people and another for everyone else. Double standards at the top tend to corrupt all of public life. More importantly, it raises two other attributes of Mr Johnson that plague Britain post-Brexit. These are traits the country must overcome if it is to prosper.

The first is Mr Johnson’s childish lack of seriousness about government business. The Downing Streets response this week, ostensibly under the title Operation Red Meat, launched a gunfight of Tory-pleasing promises to abolish the BBC license fees and preventing asylum seekers from reaching Britain across the Channel. The government says it will force the Royal Navy to watch the seas and send back applicants, who would be processed in Ghana or Rwanda. None of this bluster has survived the briefest encounter with reality.

This lack of seriousness has infected the government. This week the Tories took credit for the fact that Britain has the fastest annual growth rate in the g 7 and production returned to pre-pandemic levels in November, ahead of expectations. But they did not face the likely long-term impact of Brexit on productivity of around 4%. Over five years, Britain’s growth rate has been weak. Inflation, which hit 5.4% in the 12 months to December, a 30-year high, means the real average weekly wage is lower than in 2007. Business investment is lower than what it was before the referendum.

Mr Johnson’s government has unveiled many ideas to boost the economy, including boosting prosperity across Britain, removing planning restrictions and making Britain a science superpower. But the government is more interested in fanfare than accomplishment. Big ideas are still catchphrases or have been quietly abandoned. At the same time, conservatives have pushed through illiberal crowd-pleasing bills that trample on civil liberties and restrict the rights of new citizens. It is a mark of Mr Johnson’s lack of seriousness that he is tossing aside his vaunted classic liberal beliefs as carelessly as an empty bottle.

You can trace this trivialization of government activity back to the referendum. To push through Brexit, Mr Johnson agreed to an Irish Sea customs border and then claimed he hadn’t. He argued that Britain would escape the regulatory shackles of the European Union, but he avoided doing much deregulation which, as swashbuckling as it sounds in a headline, tends in real life to be unpopular. To thrive, Britain needs a decent relationship with the I , its closest neighbor and largest trading partner. But Mr Johnson likes to pick fights instead, as he enjoys playing gallery.

Treating voters like dopes to be bought with emphasis is a hallmark of the demagoguery Mr Johnson has brought to power. This is an example of the contempt with which populist leaders treat the people they govern. So, alas, is the other trait that has infected post-Brexit Britain: lying in politics.

Mr Johnson has crumbled because he repeatedly failed to tell Parliament and the nation the truth about the Downing Street bacchanalia. He first said his staff didn’t host parties. When this was refuted, he denied knowing them. When it turned out he had been at one, he said he didn’t realize they counted as parties. And when it was claimed he had been warned they had done so, he seemed to suggest he had misunderstood the rules his own government had written. It’s a pattern that goes back to his days as a journalist, when he lied to his editors; when he was a publisher, when he lied to his owner; and when he was a shadow minister, when he lied to the leader of his party.

The untruths go beyond a self-centered man. Where populism thrives, it subordinates facts to tribalism. Perhaps that’s why, according to an Opinium poll published on January 17, almost half of Conservative Party members still believe Mr Johnson’s account of the delights of Number 10 is true, compared to just 13% of all voters in a poll released a few days earlier. . Again, you can trace the pattern back to Brexit, when more knowledgeable campaigners said Turkey was close to joining the I that the I had more to lose from a trade disruption than Britain and that leaving would free up $350m ($480m) a week to spend on the National Health Service. It is no coincidence that, after the vote, the opinion of the Remainers was rejected simply because of who they were.

Democratic politics has always been about crowd-pleasing, as well as hustling politicians. Brexit supporters were right to sense that a series of technocratic British governments had lost touch with voters. But the excesses of Partygate have shown that the post-Brexit conservative party has lost touch with reality.

It is a strength of the parliamentary system that deputy s can result in a rapid change of direction. If the Conservative Party wants to find its way, it will need a new leader. If reforms are to take root, they will require detailed planning and sustained implementation. If Britain is to make the most of the opportunities offered by Brexit, it must face the tough choices ahead.

