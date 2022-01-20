Trump says he has a ‘really good relationship’ with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amid feud rumors





Former President Trump dismissed rumors of a feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered a potential candidate to become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, telling reporters on Wednesday that he had very good relations with the Florida Republican.

His comments follow a recent report by Axios that said Trump privately told confidants that the Florida governor had a “dull personality” and would face a tough climb by beating him in a primary. Recent surveys show DeSantis recently saw a slight uptick in the polls in a hypothetical 2024 primary, narrowing the margin between a potential showdown between him and the former president.

Trump said he believes his endorsement of DeSantis’ gubernatorial bid played a role in his ability to defeat Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018.

Well, I have a very good relationship with Governor DeSantis, you know, when he wanted to run, he asked for my support and I supported him and he went up, you know, immediately very, very high. You know, he won the election the day I announced I was going to give him my endorsement, he told reporters on a call to discuss his new picture book ‘Our Journey Together ‘, which took place during President Bidens’ first press conference in 10 months. .

President Donald Trump watches Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at a rally in Florida in 2019.SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

And then I helped him beat their so-called star, the star of the Democrats who turned out not to be a star. But no, I have a very good relationship with him, and we have for a long time. I supported him a lot and I continue to be no, I think he is good, I think he is very good.

Trump also quashed speculation that he disagrees with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), saying Kevin and I work great together when asked if the California Republican had his support to be the next Speaker of the House. or would consider endorsing another member for the position.

Kevin and I have worked very well together. We had a lot of people as elected you see, I approved a lot of people and I have 158 and two 158 wins and two losses. And the two losses of people who are, one, my friends now and they were more Trump as they say than the people I had put up, but it’s 158 and two, which is an incredible record that no one has this record and that helped a lot.

Trump also said he and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “work very well together.” PA

The former president went on to say he supports the idea of ​​potentially banning lawmakers from conducting individual stock sales, gaining momentum with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) following her husband exchanging millions of dollars worth of technology. shares. Pelosis’s office said she hadn’t personally negotiated any individual actions, but supported the members’ ability to negotiate.

It’s not appropriate, and it should be, and she doesn’t want to discuss it. She will discuss other things that shouldn’t be discussed like some of the things they’re offering now like impeach someone for no reason for a perfect phone call, he said.

You look at this and you both look at impeachment, but you’re impeached because you make a phone call that was like a perfecto and you know, so many different things but no and it just so happens that i look at her, and i see she and i have dealt with her a lot and i think she’s smart in some way and crazy as a stone, she shouldn’t be allowed to do that with stocks, she doesn’t shouldn’t be allowed to do that. It’s not, it’s not fair to the rest of this country.

