Chinese state television staged show trials as a series

VSun Lijun has not yet been sentenced. But Chinese state television has already found him guilty. The former vice minister of public security is the focus of the first episode of a five-part television drama about state and party leader Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign. Sun Lijun is one of the most prominent officials toppled by the campaign. The series is a co-production of the public television channel CCTV1 and the Disciplinary Commission of the Communist Party. The first episode aired last weekend in prime time at 8 p.m., timed to coincide with a plenary session of the disciplinary committee during which Xi Jinping announced zero tolerance for corruption on Tuesday. It is also the title of the so-called documentation. In the trailers, the first episode is promoted with an alleged confession that former Deputy Public Security Minister Sun Lijun makes on camera.

An official accuses himself

Friederike Bge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

I mistakenly believed that it was possible to be a civil servant and earn money at the same time, he tells an unseen interviewer. Provincial official Wang Like came to Beijing four or five times a year and brought him $300,000 each time. He put the money in a little seafood box and always told me he was bringing me seafood. So I knew what that meant. For this, he got messages from Wang Like and understood him as part of his political network. Sun, wearing a black t-shirt, accuses himself of being corrupted by his power. Curiously, he mentions the operation of red lights as an example. After I got my job at the Ministry of Public Security, I thought it was okay to go red. At the same time, he talks about serious crimes. Among other things, he secured the goodwill of former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan by buying apartments for his children. At the same time, his confession incriminated two other officials who were also tried. The documentary paints a picture of a swamp of corruption that had spread through the party before Xi Jinping took power. The allegations against me are correct, says Sun Lijun against an unidentifiable white background. My mistake is mainly that I lost my ideals and my values.

Knowledge has never been so valuable Read F+ now for 30 days for free and access all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F+ NOW



His remarks are therefore perfectly in line with the message that Xi Jinping wants to convey with his anti-corruption campaign. In a resolution on party history adopted by the Central Committee in November, Xi is hailed for solving the problem of lax and weak leadership in party organizations after the failure of his predecessors. The broadcast of the five-part program is a propaganda prelude to the big party congress in the fall, during which Xi Jinping wants to secure a third term. It sends the message that the fight against flies and tigers, as Xi Jinping calls his campaign, will be intensified again ahead of the party congress. Despite the strong pressure from the anti-corruption campaign, there are still people who cannot contain their inner greed, it is said from the start of the first episode, titled 1.4 billion (the Chinese) do not disappoint. More than four million charges have been filed for disciplinary offenses since 2012. In the first eleven months of last year, 247,000 cases were investigated in which executives failed to sufficiently implement central instructions by Xi Jinping.

Former Vice Minister Sun Lijun is shown in a scene with a pen that ends up visibly round and chunky in shape. On the Chinese Internet, it has been identified as an anti-suicide pen. Several senior officials have committed suicide in recent years before they could be tried.

Show the trial with unusual details

The investigation against Sun has been officially ongoing since April 2020. He was expelled from the party in September 2021 and arrested soon after. A few days before the zero tolerance program aired, the details of the indictment were released. From the party’s point of view, the accusation that he never honestly represented the ideals and belief in the party is particularly serious. He undermined party unity and endangered political security. By this is meant the power security of the Communist Party. Additionally, Sun is accused of selling meters, manipulating the stock market, and maintaining a luxurious lifestyle. Although such allegations are common in show trials of senior party officials, one detail stands out as unusual: Sun Lijun allegedly illegally possessed a weapon. In China, only a small group of people are allowed to own a gun. Sun is also accused of leaving his post without permission and succumbing to superstition amid the fight against the corona pandemic.

China’s state broadcaster is known for its televised confessions. This practice has been used regularly since Xi Jinping came to power and is reminiscent of the self-incrimination sessions under Mao-ra. There are many cases where it was later learned that the people filmed were forced to confess and had to memorize a given text beforehand. In exchange, they were promised a reduction in their prison term. In at least three cases, the forced confessions were also broadcast on the English-language channel CGTN. UK regulator Ofcom therefore fined the broadcaster £300,000 in 2020.