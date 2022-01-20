Mamata Banerjee urges PM to withdraw changes to IAS rules (Framework)





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee On Thursday wrote again to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, again highlighting his problems with the proposed changes to the Indian Administrative Services (Framework) rules, ANI reported. She urged him to withdraw the draconian amendments. Earlier this week, Banerjee expressed strong reservations about the amendments, which she says upset the spirit of federalism. The Union Ministry of Personnel amended existing service rules, allegedly to ensure that a sufficient number of IAS officers are available for central deputation. In the event of a dispute between the Center and a State over deputations, the Centers say it is final. The Center has rules changed again via another proposal, News18 reported. It stipulates that if the Center seeks an agent in specific situations and in the public interest, the State must render its decision in time. If state administration fails, the officer will be relieved of duty when specified by the Center. Banerjee said Thursday that the consequence changes were permanent and irreversible. The proposed power to be usurped by the central government by resorting to excessive centralization of powers will destroy the morale and freedom of officers in the All-India Service, regardless of whether such usurpation is unconstitutional on its face, she writes in the letter. Banerjee said the officers and state administration will be completely at the mercy of the Center. This will create a fear psychosis that is sure to impact their performance, effectiveness and accountability to the state government, she wrote. The West Bengal Chief Minister also said that the proposed amendments could be misused by the Center political party. We at the helm of the country’s governance must not be misled by immediate gains that may seem tempting but have the potential to cause damage forever, she wrote. This will essentially nullify India’s constitutional regime in letter and spirit.

