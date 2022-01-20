IHC allows Asif to cross-examine Imran in 2012 defamation lawsuit





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif to cross-examine Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation suit that the latter sued the former in 2012.

Ten years ago, Khan sent Asif a defamation notice asking him for 10 billion rupees in damages after he accused Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of investing and losing in the real estate game, $4.5 million which was donated to Shaukat Khanum. Memorial Hospital (SKMH) in the form of overseas donations.

On December 17, Khan testified before another district and session judge via video link from his office, recalling that he remained the charity’s largest individual donor between 1991 and 2009 and that investments, against which allegations had been made, were recovered by the trust without any loss.

However, objecting to the proceedings, Asif maintained the judge, choosing to hold the hearing virtually, unilaterally closed his right to cross-examine the Prime Minister, and demanded the same

During Thursday’s proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah approved his request, ordering the case to be concluded at the earliest by holding daily hearings.

Judge Minallah, at the previous hearing, wondered how long the case had been pending? At this, he was informed that the complaint was filed in December 2012 but the questions were not made until 2021.

Asif’s attorney responded that both sides had taken adjournments during the proceedings. He claimed that Khan initially did not pursue the case and only started to do so later.

He observed that MP PML-N was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) between December 2020 and June 2021 when the issues were framed.

Asif had also subjected Khan to similar demands in 2017 when he was defense minister in the government of now ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to a group of reporters, he had claimed that Khan had invested the charity money intended for SKMH and the Namal Institute in France and Oman.

