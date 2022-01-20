Politics
Taiwan believes in the United States but does not trust Joe BidenPoll
Taiwanese youth have growing confidence in the United States, but that has not translated into confidence in President Joe Biden, who celebrates his first year in office on Thursday.
When Biden was inaugurated on January 20, 2021, he inherited a deeply divided country struggling to contain the COVID pandemic. Little has changed. As the national debate continues on the successes and failures of its first 12 months, attention is also turning to Asia, where administration officials say U.S. foreign policy is now at the center of the Warning.
January 12, Taiwan Commonwealth Magazine released a survey that recorded overwhelming trust in the United States among the nation’s under-40s. People between the ages of 20 and 39 were the most likely to prefer a closer alignment with Washington, but no age group favored Beijing overall.
Across all ages, 58.8% of respondents believed the United States would militarily support Taipei in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Strait, according to the poll. This number increased to almost 70% in the 20-29 age group and fell to around 45% in the 50-59 age group. About 54% of those polled said America could defend Taiwan if it chose to intervene, compared to 38.7% who thought it could not.
The debate over US military and economic capabilities is taking place on both sides of the strait, as well as across the Pacific and Atlantic. Observers continue to disagree on whether America is retreating. In Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping believes that East is rising and West is declining. In Taipei, however, demographic divergence remains when it comes to perceptions of the United States.
The generation gap could be related to trends in Taiwan’s national identity. The island is still governed by the Republic of China government which withdrew from the mainland in 1949, but underwent a transition from a one-party state to a successful democracy in the 1990s. Today, 60 % identify as Taiwanese rather than Chinese, according to Commonwealth survey. Among younger respondents, that figure hovered around 80%, while around half of middle-aged respondents still identified as both. The more they identified with Taiwan, the more they leaned towards the United States
This trend has resulted in privileged postures towards China and America. Nearly 47% think Taiwan should maintain equal relations between China and the United States. 31% favor closer ties with Washington while maintaining peaceful relations with Beijing. Only 6.4% preferred the opposite. In reality, the island has no choice but to oscillate between the two rival powers.
Despite heightened tensions across the strait, the poll found that 63.7% of those polled were not concerned about the possibility of a war breaking out in a year, compared to 35.3% who were. When asked if China would use force in its quest to “unify” Taiwan with the mainland, 57.9% said no and 35.7% said yes. Again, optimism about the country’s future was more pronounced among younger respondents.
China’s crushing of democracy in Hong Kong, its economic coercion against Taipei, its expansionist tendencies in its surrounding waters, and Xi’s personal ambition to conquer Taiwan have all contributed to growing distrust of Beijing. However, despite the island’s positive outlook on America, the sentiment did not translate into trust in its president.
No less than 57.7% of respondents said Commonwealth they did not trust Biden, compared to 33.7% who did. He was about 18 percentage points better than China’s Xi, distrusted by 76.4% of Taiwanese, compared to just 14.3% who trusted him. It’s a harsh verdict for a US president who has overseen the elevating of US-Taiwanese relations to historic heights.
During his first year in office, Biden maintained the tougher line on China taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump. But his administration has also reframed the Taiwan Strait flashpoint from a matter of regional concern to an international issue, gaining at least nominal support from U.S. allies in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, with US backing, Taipei has expanded unofficial ties with new friends in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia’s former stomping ground, where China sees a shortcut to Brussels.
Taiwan has responded positively to statements of support from the Biden administration on the international stage, as well as to the donation of millions of vaccine doses at the height of the local COVID-19 outbreak last summer. Taiwan last month held a referendum that opted to keep its market open to American pork despite concerns over the additive ractopamine, presumably reflecting hopes that the island could forge stronger economic ties with its international support. the most loyal.
The older generation in Taiwan remembers how Washington switched diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. They remember when, a few years earlier, the United States failed to prevent the United Nations from ejecting Taiwan in favor of China. During the same decade, the region saw American troops leave Vietnam, an event that sparked the first heated debates about the decline of the United States before the end of the Cold War reversed these discussions.
Young Taiwanese are often shown reminders of American fragility. Distrust of democratic institutions among the average American is one of the most popular talking points in China, and uncertainties about possible abandonment accompanied the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer. Today, Taiwan might look at Ukraine’s security and see parallels with its own. Yet younger generations remain optimistic in their choice to support America, in the hope that America will support them in return.
CommonwealthThe telephone survey interviewed 1,070 citizens over the age of 20 in Taiwan between December 2 and December 7, 2021.
