Narendra Modi continues to dominate, but

Serious investigations with serious issues that engage the Indian voter may or may not result in serious slang matches in television studios where party representatives hurl spades at each other like gladiators launching poison missiles. But they serve a much more serious purpose: to gauge the real mood of the nation. Is it good, bad or even ugly?

There was a time, in the aftermath of the second wave of the pandemic, when good seemed like a distant memory with hundreds of thousands of Indians grieving over the preventable loss of family members, relatives, loved ones. friends, acquaintances, neighbors and co-workers. to an abundance of Delta and a severe shortage of medical oxygen, among other life-saving things.

The atmosphere was bad and threatened to escalate. About six months later, India appears to be healing, although the scars and wounds remain.

The government is not only at war with the pandemic; for most of 2021, it looked like Indian farmers and the Indian government were at war with each other. Party spokesmen hurled abuse at each other even as they vied to praise the annadata.

In the columns of mass-circulation newspapers and magazines, even the pundits have become polarized. One section called the Three Farm Bills an important and bold reform measure, while another called it an invitation to rapacious big-cat industrialists to sneak in through the back door and grab land from peasants. . Farmers won – laws were repealed and the reform lobby is licking its wounds.

In this context, the latest Mood of the Nation survey comes across as a relatively soothing voice. The bubbling rage seems to have dissipated, Indians (barring extreme supporters) across the board are proud of the gigantic vaccination effort and, although a majority are struggling with falling incomes in conjunction with rising prices, they hold a hint of economic optimism for the near future.

Once again elections are approaching and although India’s electoral commission (having learned the lessons of the second wave) seems determined to spoil the party by imposing daunting curbs, the people of this electoral autocracy and democracy partially free or deeply flawed (as the Western and liberal media would have you believe) are busy making slogans and abusing each other freely.

There has been no drastic change in the mood of the nation between today and the two previous surveys. But there have been subtle and significant changes. They promise to have an impact not only on the Assembly elections, but also on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the future of the Indian economy.

I know a week is a long time in politics. But I also know that a decade is just a jolt when fundamental changes pass through a country’s society and politics. Here are my personal conclusions from this survey:

1. MODI REMAINS THE MOST POPULAR LEADER

Despite second-wave depredations and year-long farmer protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular and the greatest political leader.

There’s not even anyone near him. Nearly 58% of respondents are very satisfied or satisfied with the performance of their government. Of course, in a sign of increased polarization, almost 26% are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the performance of its government, up from around 8% since the August 2021 survey.

Nearly 63% rate its performance between good and exceptional. It comes at a time when he is about to complete his eight years as prime minister and the economy is in bad shape. He also remains the most popular prime minister of all time, far above towering figures like Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

2. PM MODI PLAYS HUGE ROLE IN BJP’S ELECTORAL SUCCESS

As it stands, if the BJP-led NDA were to win a historic third successive term in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the personal charisma, popularity and connection to voters that Prime Minister Modi enjoys will come into play. a key role with a perpetual war-ready election machine, a commanding share of election funds, and the tireless efforts of the much-unloved foot soldiers of the Sangh Parivar.

A clear hint of this comes from this survey where respondents were asked to rate chief ministers. There are ten chief ministers whose performance rating is above the national average. Only one of them, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, belongs to the BJP and the NDA. All other NDA chief ministers scored below the national average. This has been observed since 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party won a monstrous mandate without projecting any regional leader as even a possible chief minister. The Congress almost caused a stunning surprise in December 2017 in Gujarat. But it was PM Modis’ last-minute heroic and histrionic acts that saved the BJP in the state.

In April-May 2018, the BJP failed to win a majority in Karnataka and watched helplessly as the post-election Congress-JDS alliance formed the government.

In December 2018, the party was ousted from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh despite powerful and popular regional leaders like Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dr Raman Singh.

But in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP pretty much swept all of these states. If the BJP loses more assembly elections by 2023, it could work to Prime Minister Modi’s advantage as opposition to power against local BJP leaders and state governments would have dissipated and voters would have reverted to their Modi-at-the-center logic. Feel free to draw your own conclusions.

3. REGIONAL PARTIES POSE A CREDIBLE CHALLENGE TO BJP DOMINATION

If there is anyone who poses a credible challenge to BJP dominance, it is the regional parties. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly election, it was a virtually unknown new splinter faction of the Lok Dal led by Dushyant Chautala, a scion of the clan created by the late Devi Lal, who saved the cabinet post. leader of Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP.

In Jharkhand, an alliance led by Hemant Soren and JMM won a clear mandate, with BJP Chief Minister Raghubar Das losing his own seat. In the aftermath of the same series of assembly elections, the wily old warhorse Sharad Pawar contacted Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena and taught a masterclass in realpolitik to Modi and Amit Shah.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the Maharashtra elections and the BJP became the largest party; but today, he sits in opposition while the MVA government is firmly seated despite the usual intra-alliance squabbles. Then came early 2020 when Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP again humiliated the BJP in Delhi.

In Bihar, the same year, the NDA should have thanked AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for preventing an RJD Tejashwi Yadav from becoming chief minister. Then came 2021, when further humiliations were in store for the BJP. No one expected him to do much in Kerala and Tamil Nadu where regional parties were completely dominant. This was not the case.

But he was stunned by a TMC tidal wave led by the fiery, combative and belligerent Mamata Banerjee, capping him at just 77 seats out of 294. Of course, that’s a huge jump of three seats in the previous election. of the Assembly. But the BJP ball did indeed deflate in West Bengal.

Their victory in Assam was a consolation prize. There is a very important factor here. In many other states where the BJP loses assembly elections, the Modi magic works in the Lok Sabha elections. These regional leaders have largely not allowed this to happen in their states.

For example, according to this MOTN survey, if the Lok Sabha election were to take place today, TMC would win 35 out of 42 seats in West Bengal, reducing the BJP to seven. coup in Uttar Pradesh, the regional challenge will become even more daunting.

4. THE CONGRESS MUST RESEARCH ITSELF

The congress trio of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress have some serious soul-searching to do as regional leaders step up efforts to build a strong anti-BJP front. The latest MOTN survey gives Congress a 20% national vote share if the Lok Sabha polls were to take place today.

No other opposition political party even comes close to 5%. In any other situation, Congress would be the automatic fulcrum of a pre- or post-election alliance to oust the BJP-led NDA, as unexpectedly happened in 2004. But there is a problem this time this in a virtual repeat of 2014. and 2019.

Despite a 20% vote share, the MOTN survey predicts the party will only win 62 seats. Sure, it’s more than 44 and 52, but come on. With the exception of Karnataka and Haryana, the Congress is expected to perform miserably against the BJP in direct fights.

How then can regional party leaders who have demonstrated their ability to beat the BJP in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections accept Rahul Gandhi as their leader when he refuses to become Congress President, choosing to rule by proxy?

But politics does not tolerate a vacuum for very long. Sooner or later, the Gandhis will have to decide what their role will be in an opposition effort to oust Prime Minister Modi. Otherwise, events will take over. It’s a tired old cliché but still very valid: time and tide wait for no one.

5. THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY SHOULD CONCERN BJP

This brings me to my final personal observation on the elephant(s) in the room that should be of great concern to the BJP as it begins to prepare for 2024. And that is the state of the economy. I’m not talking about jargon like GDP, IDE, PLI, etc. I’m just talking about how ordinary Indian households struggle with family finances, often failing to make ends meet. Rising prices and/or inflation emerged as the main issue in this MOTN survey.

This was the biggest problem in August 2013 and January 2014, bigger even than scams and corruption. Concerns about unemployment have diminished since the August 2021 survey, but it remains the second most important issue for respondents who will be voting in 2024.

The good news for Prime Minister Modi is that the Lok Sabha election is still over two years away, giving him time to deal with the elephants in the room. If he fails to do so, it will be the first time in nearly 23 years in constitutional office (by 2024) that he has failed to create opportunities to emerge from a crisis.

AND FINALLY…

I have no further comments to make. But I have a request. None of us know where Omicron is heading or where it might take us. It could remain less malignant and eventually become endemic. Or, it could mutate into something worse than the Delta variant that ravaged us last year. So please don’t let your guard down and take every possible precaution. Human lives matter more than political debates and election results.

