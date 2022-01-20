Politics
UK lawmaker says government is using ‘blackmail’ to keep Johnson in power – National
A senior Tory lawmaker on Thursday accused the British government of intimidating and trying to “blackmail” lawmakers he suspects of wanting to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson from power.
Johnson is facing growing calls to step down from a series of scandals, including admitting he attended a party at his Downing Street office at a time when Britain was under a strict COVID lockdown -19.
Some young Conservative lawmakers led attempts to unseat their leader, and opposition leaders demanded his resignation. The heat rose in parliament on Wednesday when one of the party’s most senior representatives told the prime minister in parliament “In the name of God, go”.
Read more:
Britain’s Boris Johnson defies growing calls for resignation: ‘In the name of God, go!’
Johnson, who won a large majority in 2019, pledged to fight, saying he would lead the Conservative Party in the next election.
But in another blow to his precarious position, William Wragg, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, accused the government of blackmail.
Boris Johnson denies lying about COVID-19 lockdown party
“In recent days, a number of parliamentarians have come under pressure and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or supposed desire for a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister’s party,” said Wragg in a statement to a committee meeting.
“Furthermore, the reports of which I am aware would appear to constitute blackmail.”
Colleagues should report such cases to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the police, he said.
In response, Johnson told broadcasters he had “seen no evidence, heard no evidence to support any of these allegations”, echoing an earlier statement from his office that if there had evidence, the allegations would be investigated.
Christian Wakeford, a lawmaker who left the Conservatives for Labor this week, said the government had threatened to cut funding for a new school in part of his constituency if he refused to vote with the government.
Trending Stories
Ontario reopened restaurants at 50% capacity starting Jan. 31, sources say
As unvaccinated workers sue for wrongful dismissal, Ottawa works to protect employers
“I was threatened with not getting school for Radcliffe if I didn’t vote a particular way,” Wakeford told the BBC.
It had made him wonder if he was in the right party, he said.
“This is a town that hasn’t had a high school in almost 10 years and how do you feel when you put off regenerating a town for a vote, it didn’t sit comfortably.”
Opposition lawmakers said it was further evidence that Johnson should step down.
UK drops COVID-19 restrictions and scraps mandatory masks
“The moral decay at the heart of Johnson’s government may be even worse than we thought,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, while the deputy leader of the main opposition Labor party, Angela Rayner, called the accusations of “disgusting”.
Anger is mounting, but so far the threshold for a vote of confidence in Johnson has yet to be crossed, with several Tory lawmakers saying they would wait for a party inquiry to be completed.
This investigation is led by Sue Gray, a civil servant. The ITV political editor said on Twitter that Gray had found an email from a senior official warning Johnson’s principal private secretary that a party on May 20, 2020 should not take place.
Johnson said he attended what he thought was a business event that day, at which staff were asked to “bring their own alcohol”. Johnson said Tuesday that no one told him the gathering was against COVID rules.
Read more:
UK drops COVID-19 restrictions as Boris Johnson says Omicron has peaked
Wragg referred to the job of government whips, parliamentary enforcers whose job it is to make sure Conservative lawmakers support government policy and stay in line.
“It is of course the duty of the office of government whips to secure government business in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament),” he said.
“However, it is not their function to break the ministerial code by threatening to withdraw MPs’ investments from constituencies that are publicly funded.”
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Angus MacSwan and Toby Chopra)
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8526099/uk-government-blackmail-boris-johnson/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022