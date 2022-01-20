UK lawmaker says government is using ‘blackmail’ to keep Johnson in power – National

A senior Tory lawmaker on Thursday accused the British government of intimidating and trying to “blackmail” lawmakers he suspects of wanting to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson from power.

Johnson is facing growing calls to step down from a series of scandals, including admitting he attended a party at his Downing Street office at a time when Britain was under a strict COVID lockdown -19.

Some young Conservative lawmakers led attempts to unseat their leader, and opposition leaders demanded his resignation. The heat rose in parliament on Wednesday when one of the party’s most senior representatives told the prime minister in parliament “In the name of God, go”.

Johnson, who won a large majority in 2019, pledged to fight, saying he would lead the Conservative Party in the next election.

But in another blow to his precarious position, William Wragg, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, accused the government of blackmail.

















Boris Johnson denies lying about COVID-19 lockdown party





“In recent days, a number of parliamentarians have come under pressure and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or supposed desire for a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister’s party,” said Wragg in a statement to a committee meeting.

“Furthermore, the reports of which I am aware would appear to constitute blackmail.”

Colleagues should report such cases to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the police, he said.

In response, Johnson told broadcasters he had “seen no evidence, heard no evidence to support any of these allegations”, echoing an earlier statement from his office that if there had evidence, the allegations would be investigated.

Christian Wakeford, a lawmaker who left the Conservatives for Labor this week, said the government had threatened to cut funding for a new school in part of his constituency if he refused to vote with the government.

“I was threatened with not getting school for Radcliffe if I didn’t vote a particular way,” Wakeford told the BBC.

It had made him wonder if he was in the right party, he said.

“This is a town that hasn’t had a high school in almost 10 years and how do you feel when you put off regenerating a town for a vote, it didn’t sit comfortably.”

Opposition lawmakers said it was further evidence that Johnson should step down.

3:49

UK drops COVID-19 restrictions and scraps mandatory masks





“The moral decay at the heart of Johnson’s government may be even worse than we thought,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, while the deputy leader of the main opposition Labor party, Angela Rayner, called the accusations of “disgusting”.

Anger is mounting, but so far the threshold for a vote of confidence in Johnson has yet to be crossed, with several Tory lawmakers saying they would wait for a party inquiry to be completed.

This investigation is led by Sue Gray, a civil servant. The ITV political editor said on Twitter that Gray had found an email from a senior official warning Johnson’s principal private secretary that a party on May 20, 2020 should not take place.

Johnson said he attended what he thought was a business event that day, at which staff were asked to “bring their own alcohol”. Johnson said Tuesday that no one told him the gathering was against COVID rules.

Wragg referred to the job of government whips, parliamentary enforcers whose job it is to make sure Conservative lawmakers support government policy and stay in line.

“It is of course the duty of the office of government whips to secure government business in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament),” he said.

“However, it is not their function to break the ministerial code by threatening to withdraw MPs’ investments from constituencies that are publicly funded.”

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Angus MacSwan and Toby Chopra)