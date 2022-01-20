Reviews | Ron DeSantis knows the formula for defeating Donald Trump





But the Trump-DeSantis story is inherently alluring, given the risks of a collision between two men who have been allies and the possibility that the subordinate in the relationship, DeSantis, will eclipse the figure who helped raise him to this that he is today. It’s unclear if that’s happening, but the spat is telling nonetheless: Some version of what DeSantis stands for has the greatest chance of alienating the party from Trump and forging a new political synthesis that bears the unmistakable hallmark of Trump while throwing away his flaws.

There will simply never be a GOP reveal in which the base suddenly decides it was a mistake to welcome Donald Trump, and now we want to be Adam Kinzinger’s party. There will be no Bourbon restoration. The challenge to Trump will have to come from the Trump wing at this point, more like the party’s Trump fuselage, wing and landing gear. After Trump’s presidency, the party is more populist, focused on culture wars, resistant to media narratives and skeptical of business and it would remain so if Trump retired tomorrow and promised never to say a word again. on politics.

Although in many ways an orthodox conservative, DeSantis covers all of those bases. Importantly, he is a lightning rod for critics from the left, now a major asset to Republican voters, and gives everything he gets in media clashes. There are few causes that enlighten the Republican base that he can’t find a way to address, whether on big tech or critical race theory, and he’s become the exemplary party on the pandemic, with its fierce opposition to blockades and mandates. It gives him credibility with Trump voters and the base to compete with Trump, not as a critic or a reprimand, but as someone who can do it better and, in a few cases, maybe go further away.

In fact, it is likely that the most successful line of attack against a potential Trump nominee will somehow turn out to come from the right.

This criticism of Trump wouldn’t be that he tweeted stupid things or violated standards or disgraced himself after the 2020 election. It would be, for example, for raising Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute National Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the start of the pandemic and listened too long to his advice. (Intentionally or not, DeSantis alluded to this criticism when he said in a recent interview that he would have spoken out against Trump’s stay-at-home guidelines in the spring of 2020.)

The case against Trump would be that, for all his rhetoric about building the border wall, he failed to do so and left a hopelessly flawed immigration system untouched, even though he had two years in the Republican Congress.

That he shook China’s cage but failed to make fundamental changes to US trade relations and said far too complimentary things about President Xi Jinping.

Which he ultimately lost to Joe Biden, a hopelessly flawed candidate who only made it to the White House because Trump made himself so unpopular.

This path would take inspiration from the direction that Trump has indicated ideologically, but promises to be more coherent and effective. It wouldn’t be the Republican Party of 2004, and it would be tougher than approaching Glenn Youngkin, the new governor of Virginia, who skipped a primary and won in a purple state. But a more populist GOP stripped of Trump’s baggage would have considerable electoral potential.

Would DeSantis be bold enough to run against Trump in 2024? The argument against waiting until 2028 is that it’s extremely unlikely even assuming that DeSantis wins re-election this year and continues to go from strength to strength for the hell of a successful two-term governorship with his current stature in the party intact. The landscape of issues will change and new figures will emerge. And there is no guarantee that he will not, during another term, make a serious misstep or be diminished by an event beyond his control.

On the other hand, the argument against running in 2024 is that it involves the enormous risk of meeting the business end of the Trump buzz saw, which could forever change DeSantis’ image in the party. . Reports say Trump is telling people DeSantis is boring, a cardinal sin in the worldview of former presidents and the kind of harsh personal observation Trump has used to destroy other Republican challengers.

Trump fired a not-so-veiled jab at DeSantis in an interview with the right-wing network OAN, slamming faceless anonymous politicians who won’t say whether they received a Covid reminder or not. DeSantis was particularly evasive on this issue, and Trump was giving him a hint of things potentially to come. Few politicians will openly call members of their own party fearless, and that’s just a stroke of love from Trump.

While not the most consequential question, the former presidents’ joke also puts DeSantis in an embarrassing box: Continuing to not answer the callback question will seem to vindicate Trump’s criticism, while answering now will seem to give in to the question. needling of Trump.

For now, though, DeSantis should take Trump’s grumbling as a compliment, the past and current GOP master sees a future threat looming in Florida.

