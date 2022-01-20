The Communist Party revisits its egalitarian roots

VS HINESE NATIONALISTS and proponents of liberal democracy often disagree. Yet at the start of this century, both groups seemed convinced of the subversive power of wealthy Chinese buying American coffee. In 2007, a state television presenter scolded that a Starbucks branch in the Forbidden City was trampling on Chinese culture (the branch closed the same year). In 2004 a New York Times One columnist said the Communist Party revolution was over once Starbucks entered China, because: No middle class is satisfied with more coffee choices than candidates on a ballot.

Both groups were wrong. Nationalists should have been more confident about China’s cultural power. With 5,400 outlets in China today, Starbucks thrives on adapting to local tastes, offering items such as the Lychee Ruby Chocolate Tea Latte. For their part, Western liberals have so far been mistaken in making definite links between expanded consumer choice, individual purchasing power and, they assumed, a claim to political freedoms and the democracy. Four decades after the Communist Party embraced market reforms and opened up to foreign investors, China’s middle class has never been bigger. Its members can choose where to live, work and spend their days in ways that would have been unthinkable 40 years ago. Yet under President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party wields more control over more aspects of society and the economy than it has in decades.

One explanation for this conundrum lies in the ability of parties to spot sources of mass discontent and present themselves as the solution to them. It is often a question of presenting the party as the defender of a large majority against a hostile, deviant or corrupt minority. Western liberals imagined that an empowered middle class would demand respect for its rights and dignity as individuals. Instead, Mr. Xi, a shrewd populist, has a knack for spotting when a bit of repression might be welcomed by a public feeling overwhelmed by rapid societal changes or unbearable competition, and will encourage a state. powerful repressing in the collective interest.

The education policies unveiled in 2021 offer a telling example. These respond to a real problem: unequal access to a small number of excellent schools and universities. Mr. Xi prescribed a dose of egalitarianism, a force that shocked the education sector. The policies ban homework for younger students, scrap some early childhood exams and promote practical and professional learning, heeding Xi’s view that education should not focus too much on results school. In the name of equality and stress relief, China has banned for-profit tutoring services for students during the nine years of compulsory education. Mr Xi had chastised private tutors for overworked parents, who fear other children will learn more. Officials have linked this pressure to China’s plummeting birth rate, which hit record highs in 2021. Tutoring companies are now allowed to register as nonprofits, which means a price drop of 80% or more. Even then, they may not teach elementary or middle school students on weekends or during vacations. Many have simply stopped teaching the core curriculum.

There will be losers. New Oriental, a major education company, announced that it had laid off 60,000 of its 110,000 employees. If the entire industry follows suit, 6 million tutors, mostly young graduates, will need new jobs. Then there are the parents who have hired tutors to help struggling children in schools where classes of 50 students are the norm. The government has asked schools to offer low-cost evening classes instead, but their staff are already overstretched. It’s not practical to give special attention to a child, says a seasoned teacher, who understands why many parents are worried about the new policies, despite calling them well-intentioned.

Middle-class parents protest if they feel they have been cast, unfairly, into a disadvantaged minority. In 2019, parents at a school in the eastern city of Nanjing expressed outrage when staff relaxed on exam preparation and homework as part of an experiment, while rival schools remained sternly academic.

Chaguan spoke to parents at a Beijing sports complex over the recent weekend and found them focused on maintaining a protected majority. An affluent group, they had used guardians in the past. They recognize that individual choices are limited. This could logically lead them to oppose the policy. But they enjoy a break from grueling inter-family competition. As long as the government stops everyone from hiring tutors, says a father, none of his friends will see the need to employ one. Prod a little, and this noble discourse is nuanced. A dad watching his 13-year-old son take a football lesson says that before his child takes his final exams, he’ll likely hire a (now illegal) tutor to fix his weak spots. A mum says she supports policies that prevent children from studying key elements of the curriculum with tutors long before taking them to school. But not all pressures can be removed, she adds: Tough public exams will one day plunge children into fierce competition.

It will take more than a ban on guardians to make China equal

In Haidian, a university district, people in the tutoring sector echo the egalitarian vibe. The co-founder of a tutoring company recalls how parental demand drove the wild expansion of the industry. Sometimes we were a little scared of how fast he was growing, she says. Her company hopes to charge for non-profit classes, subsidized by for-profit drama and public speaking classes. Yet it may not survive. An education technology expert is now selling steaks online, citing government calls to help rural areas. You have to follow the tide, he explains. Chaguan visits a new cafe opened by a 24-year-old English tutor. Like a hip urban professional, he teaches part-time at a school but craves too much variety to work at a school full-time. Profit is not its motivation, he says: We should not judge a company on its revenue, but on its contribution to society and the nation. In the Chinese middle class, his tone of conformist individualism fits perfectly.

