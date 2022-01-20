The G20 will play a key role in the development of global health infrastructures: Joko Widodo





As his country assumes the presidency of the G20 this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that the world needs more resilient health infrastructure to face future threats and that the bloc of 20 major economies has an important role. to play in the development of resources to achieve this goal. . In a special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 online summit, he called on the IMF to mobilize global resources for health with the support of advanced economies and the G20. He also said that the G20 prioritizes the transition to sustainable energy, but developing countries need finance and technology from developed countries to achieve this. “The G20 and advanced economies must work together to create a more resilient and responsive global health architecture to deal with future threats and pandemics,” Widodo said. He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be tasked with mobilizing resources to revitalize the global health architecture. This should include a global emergency fund for medical supplies, building capacity in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, and creating global health protocols and standards. “The costs will be much lower than the losses we incurred due to the vulnerability of the system during the pandemic,” the president noted. In a discussion with Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Widodo stressed that the G20 will play an important role in mobilizing the development of this global health architecture. “I hope advanced economies will not object to supporting such initiatives,” Widodo observed. He invited all global business leaders to contribute their ideas to the G20’s three key goals for 2022: to create a more resilient global health system; optimize digital to support societal transformation; and drive a just and affordable transition to clean energy and a circular economy. “The benefits should be felt by society at large,” he said. The Indonesian president also said six of his country’s sectors are wide open to foreign investment – labor-intensive export-oriented industries like healthcare, renewable energy, infrastructure, automotive (especially electric vehicles), tourism and value-added mining. Responding to a question about how Indonesia – a nation heavily dependent on coal power – could accelerate its own energy transition, Widodo said developing countries need technology transfer and financial support from advanced economies to ensure that the transition does not burden their citizens. . Indonesia needs $50 billion for its renewable energy sector and another $37 billion for the forestry, land use and marine sectors. “Concrete results can only be achieved through strong cooperation. Technology and funding will be key,” he said. The president pointed out that as part of his roadmap to reach net zero by 2060, Indonesia had cut the area of ​​forest fire coverage sevenfold, from 1.7 million hectares in 2014. to 229,000 hectares in 2021. He also said Indonesia has the potential to be a global carbon market leader and is expected to surpass the carbon trading potential of Peru, Kenya and Brazil – countries with the same tropical forest cover. . His government also plans to raise capital by issuing environmental and social bonds, and through projects that reduce deforestation and promote sustainable forest management. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

