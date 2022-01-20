2 killed, 28 injured in crowded Anarkali market





Lahore police confirmed on Thursday that a powerful explosion tore through a crowded market where Indian goods are sold in Pakistan’s cultural capital, killing at least two people and injuring 28 others.

According to the police, the explosion took place near the Paan Mandi in the famous Anarkali market, where Indian foodstuffs are sold.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman told reporters that two people were killed and 28 others injured in the blast claimed by a group of Baloch insurgents.

“It was an explosive device targeting a crowded place to ensure maximum casualties,” he said.

The explosive device was detonated at 1:45 p.m. near the Paan Mandi as the market was crowded. Dozens of people were injured and videos on social media show a few of them lying in a pool of blood with severed limbs, police said.

A number of motorcycles and vendor stalls were also damaged in the blast which shattered the windows of nearby shops and buildings.

The Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), one of several ethnic insurgent groups active in the mineral-rich Balochistan province, claimed responsibility for the blast.

“We accept responsibility for targeting Anarkali Bazaar Lahore’s bank. This attack targeted bank employees. A detailed statement will be released soon,” BNA spokesman Mureed Baloch said in a tweet.

The BNA had previously warned that it would target financial institutions.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-standing violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have already carried out several attacks targeting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the region.

Earlier, the Dawn newspaper quoted Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif as saying three people died in the blast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and called on authorities to provide the best medical facilities for the injured. He also requested a report from the Punjab government on the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered the Inspector General of Police to submit a report on the incident. He also ordered officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

“This incident aims to sabotage the atmosphere of public order. Those responsible for the explosion will not be able to escape the clutches of the law,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Rao Sardar Khan said all resources will be used to catch those behind this explosion. “Some suspects were taken into custody after reviewing CCTV footage,” he said, adding that police, intelligence and forensic agencies were working together.

“We are verifying the nature of the blast,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Dr Mohammad Abid told reporters at the site of the blast near the historic walled city of Lahore.

“The crater at the site of the explosion indicated the possibility of a temporal device. However, at this stage we cannot confirm this,” he said.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured were transferred to Mayo Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar said two injured – Ramzan, 30 and Absar, 9 – have died of their injuries and four others are in critical condition. He added that among the injured were also women.

Police cordoned off the area after the explosion.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, said the enemy is taking such measures to sow chaos and uncertainty with the aim of damaging the economy.

Former Punjab chief minister and chairman of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif, said a terrorist incident in Lahore, after that in Islamabad, was not good augurs well for the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in an explosion in the historic and bustling Anarkali district of Lahore,” he tweeted.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said an explosion in an area like Anarkali was incredibly sad and worrying.

“Three dead and dozens injured in bomb blast in Lahore today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Sharifs! What’s next? Blaming the victims for the tragedy “, she tweeted.

In June last year, three people were killed in an explosion outside the residence of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in the town of Jauhar. This month, an anti-terrorism court handed down the death sentences against four suspects on nine counts in the explosion case.

