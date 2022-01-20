A year later, I’m still glad Biden, not Trump, is president | donald trump





This column was born out of an enigma.

Let me explain. Editors everywhere love birthdays. So I was asked last week to write an article about President Joe Bidens’ first year in office that would appear today.

Of course, I happily obliged. Still, I knew my column would join a library of other columns judging Bidens’ brief tenure as Commander-in-Chief of the Americas, a job he longed for and had long been planning.

Before writing, I waited to read what others had to say, because I didn’t want to repeat what they had to say. I soon discovered that most columnists were saying the same thing: Joe Bidens’ presidency is already dead. Stillborn. A few were a little more charitable: his presidency is on life support.

Biden, they wrote, had a bad year. He is too old, too shy and too slow to understand. Exhibit A: He missed the retreat from Afghanistan. He could have avoided the ghastly scenes of panicked Afghans trying to get out if he had a strategy. He had none.

Moreover, he failed to deliver on his promise to stem the spread of COVID-19. He did not foresee the emergence of Omicron. It was too late to call for an end to the filibuster. He couldn’t get his big spending bills outside of the huge annual army bill approved by his own party. He failed to protect voting rights against deadly Republican assaults. He tried to wish the spiraling inflation would go away. He took too long to attribute the January 6 insurrection to the former. He thinks he’s back in the Senate and can broker deals with his friends across the way, some of whom, like the former guy, don’t believe he won.

Bidens annus horribilis was so bad, the chorus of columnists caught in that space between hope and despair where resignation lies written, Democrats are going to get crushed in the midterm congressional elections. Republicans are poised to regain control of the House and Senate. The crazies in the Republican caucus will push to impeach Biden not because he deserved it like the old one but because they want to and, in the majority, they can even the impeachment score.

Then there’s the legion of essay writers who think writing a column is like writing a master’s thesis. They buzz over and over again about how America is an oligarchy and it doesn’t matter who is the president since he is Republican or Democrat is a tool of vested interests. I understand. I have written as many. But, my goodness, you don’t need 2,000 boring words, all with the allure of a dentist’s drill to say it.

Finally, columnists like me who write from the comfort of never knowing the discomfort of governing have been busy doing what know-it-all types who never fail always do: tell Biden what he needs to do. do to salvage his failed agenda and presidency in one neat 800-word column. There you go, problem solved.

A columnist and editor offered Democrats three simple steps to salvage the Biden presidency. If you, and presumably the Biden administration, want the elusive plan to save a slate presidency, read the whole column, I guess.

Condensed version: Biden needs a win, the columnist wrote, using standard language from inside the device. Right, a win. How? ‘Or’ What? Easy. More cliché.

First, reach out to a sane Republican: that is, Mitt Romney. Second, move quickly to seal a bipartisan deal on semiconductor chips. Yes, semiconductor chips. Third, find out what Joe Manchin wants. Play makes it possible to make a deal on the moribund Build Back Better bill and then sell it like crazy to the public.

Summary: Move quickly. Bipartisanship. Make a deal one way or another. Sell ​​it. Eureka! Presidency resurrected! The Republic lives!

Nonsense and derision aside, here’s my contribution to Bidens’ autopsy opening 12 months which I suspect will evaporate as quickly as everything else: I’m glad he’s president and the former doesn’t not be.

That’s it.

I’m glad, given what the psyche of the world had to endure for four years when the former guy was in charge, that by all accounts a better man is president.

I’m glad a better man who understands that being president means pursuing public service rather than self-interest is president.

I’m glad a better man who knows the empathy derived from deep loss is president rather than a sociopath who considers all life other than his own cheap and disposable.

I’m glad a better man who believes in science and encourages people to wear masks to protect themselves and their loved ones is president rather than the former guy who downplayed such an easy way to save lives with a glee idiot.

I’m glad, as a father of two daughters, that a better man who respects women is president rather than the old guy who would much rather grab them by the py.

I’m glad a better man who believes global warming is the challenge of our time and will determine the future of the planet is president rather than the old guy who still believes that throwing snowballs is proof that it’s is a hoax.

I’m glad a better man who called the seditionists who attacked Capitol Hill on January 6th of last year is president rather than the old guy who calls the rampaging thugs patriots.

I’m glad a better man who is committed to preserving, protecting and defending the US Constitution is president rather than the old guy who probably hasn’t read it.

I was reminded of how happy I am that Biden, and not the ex-guy, is president after the tour of ex-family guys, freaks and fanatics arrested in Arizona last week.

The cavalcade of insanity, stupidity and crazy conspiracy theories on display was a surreal, nightmarish take on Groundhog Day where reason and sanity will die again and again.

Instead, prodded by you know who, the freaks and fanatics who allegedly lynched Hilary Clinton after she locked her up are eager these days to lynch Dr. Anthony Fauci as a coda to lock her up too.

Welcome to dystopia made in the USA.

For all his faults and weaknesses, Biden is not what afflicts America; it’s the old guy.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

