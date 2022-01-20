Prime Minister Modi’s slip on Beti’s slogan sends shivers down the spine

Twitter trends and active trolls go hand in hand. Memes tend to go even more viral if a famous person is involved. Today the topic is Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Beti Bachao Beti Patao gaffe.

At an Azadi ka amrit mahotsav event, the Prime Minister of India was giving a speech. He was fine, for the big talker that he is, and then something happened that turned out to be food for thought for memers and trolls alike. In his speech, he was talking about the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. However, he tripped and said Beti Patao, instead of Beti Padhao.

Countless memes have already surfaced on the internet, and more are sure to come. Many users have repeatedly asked if they heard Modis’ speech correctly. Many users joked how the Prime Minister said Beti Bachao Beti Patao was a big hit. Many of these memes also purchased recent Teleprompter memes.

Excuse me, did I hear correctly? So according to arenarendramodi ji, “beti bachao, beti PATAO” was a big hit and records show that 90% of the funds were used for publicity only. Wah Modi ji Wah! pic.twitter.com/bOtHHjhy7l – SHAHAAN AZAD / Social Activist (@iamshahaan) January 20, 2022

One user has claimed that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is the new Modis campaign, and nothing less should be expected from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Another used called out Modi on being a Meme Minister instead of a Prime Minister.

In a tweet, a photo of BJPs Manoj Bajpayee was shared. The legend called him the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

The memes didn’t just mention Modi. A user tweeted a photo of Congressman Rahul Gandhi, with a caption asking for a wife for himself.

Some other users, directly, called their beloved Prime Minister a pervert for even letting something like this go.

Someone who can call Didi.. O Didi from performing in rallies after rallies would definitely advise young people to flirt with girls (Beti Patao Abhiyan) – Nilanjan Das (ilaNilanjanDasAITC) January 20, 2022

It is not the first time this week that the Prime Minister has turned into an ace prankster. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a speech at the World Economic Forum, and he came to an abrupt halt. While his teleprompter failure wasn’t the real reason for his hiatus, it was just good enough for the trolls.