Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will resist ‘dictatorship’





Britain's Trade Minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Britain warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that the West would unite to fight for democracy against dictatorships it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Western leaders say the 21st century will be defined by a struggle between democracies and rivals such as China and Russia which they say are challenging post-Cold War consensus militarily, technologically and economically. Speaking in Australia, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will say the West must respond together to global threats, deepen ties with Indo-Pacific democracies and “confront global aggressors”. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Global aggressors “are emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War,” Truss will say in a speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. “They seek to export dictatorship as a service all over the world. That’s why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing.” The West, Truss said, should work with allies such as Australia, Israel, India, Japan and Indonesia to “confront global aggressors”, particularly in the Pacific. “It’s time for the free world to hold firm”, says Truss The West casts Russia as a dictatorial kleptocracy ruled by a mercurial elite that has embroiled itself in irresponsible escapades such as the 2014 annexation of Crimea, attempted interference in US and EU elections, and a series of high-profile espionage and assassination attempts abroad. Russian officials say the West is riddled with divisions, gripped by Russophobia and has no right to lecture Moscow on how to act. China says the West still thinks it can dominate the world colonially and says Beijing will chart its own course without interference from foreign powers. Amid heightened tensions over Ukraine, the West is trying to figure out what to do if Russia invades its neighbor. Truss warned Putin to “stand down and withdraw from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake.” Truss will argue that the “Kremlin has not learned the lessons of history” and that “the invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the Soviet-Afghan war and the conflict in Chechnya”. More than 15,000 Soviet soldiers were lost in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989, while hundreds of thousands of Afghans perished. The war led by the United States in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021 caused more than 3,500 deaths within the international military coalition. About 241,000 people have been killed in the war zone of Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2001, according to the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Written by Guy Faulconbridge in London Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

