Boris Johnson warns it would be a ‘disaster for the world’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Boris Johnson today warned it would be a ‘disaster for the world’ if Russia invaded Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin continues to mass troops along the border.

UK PM says ‘any type of incursion, on any scale’ would be ‘a disaster not just for Ukraine but for Russia’ as NATO allies try to deter Russian strongman to launch an attack that the Pentagon warns is “imminent”.

Mr Johnson’s remark comes afterPresident Biden appeared to suggest that a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine would result in only a limited response from NATO.

Britain has provided military aid to try to deter an attack by Putin, with Mr Johnson saying today he stands ‘on all fours’ behind the country’s sovereignty.

Biden’s words, attacked by Ukrainian officials as giving Putin a ‘green light’ to invade, forced the White House to clarify – with staff insisting he was referring to non-military attacks such as cyber warfare .

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been building since November last year when Putin began massing troops on the border.

He has since issued a list of demands to NATO, including that Ukraine be banned from joining the alliance and that troops be withdrawn from former Soviet states.

This forced the United States and its allies to the negotiating table, although NATO called most of Russia’s demands “non-starters”.

With little progress in the talks, Putin continued to muster his forces while announcing a series of full-scale war games that could be used to disguise an invasion.

On Wednesday, Putin and his ally Alexander Lukashenko – Belarus’ dictatorial leader – announced joint war games as troops began moving on Belarusian soil.

Today, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a huge naval exercise that will take place between January and February in four seas – Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic and Mediterranean.

The exercise will involve “over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment and around 10,000 military personnel”, the ministry said.

Satellite images dated January 19 show a battle group deployed at the Voronezh base about 200 miles from the Ukrainian border as Moscow steps up a military build-up along the border in preparation for a ‘nine-month war’

The region has been on a knife edge since late last year when Moscow moved up to 100,000 troops, along with tanks and missiles, near the border (pictured, a battle group deployed in Voronezh, in Russia, near the Ukrainian border on January 19)

Satellite images dated January 19 showed rows of tank artillery and support equipment massed in Yelnya, 77 miles from the Russia-Belarus border, after a months-long troop buildup along the border with Ukraine.

Other images show military hardware gathered at two bases, Klintsky and Klimovo, (pictured) which are just 18 miles from the Belarusian border and no more than 31 miles from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Videos showed trains carrying multiple rocket launchers, combat vehicles, communications trucks and general transport trucks across the Russian border to Belarusian bases in Gomel and Rechitsa, both less than 37 miles away. from the border and within striking distance of Ukraine.

This week’s military build-up in Belarus adds to Russian forces in eastern Ukraine as well as southern Crimea and the Black Sea, where some 100,000 are believed to be in place.

The new analyzes show that only part of the military equipment and troops are going to the training grounds announced for the exercises.

“The other party stopped halfway, near Gomel, in an area just 40 km from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine and 90 km from the Kiev region,” according to a report by Radio Liberty. .

The West has repeatedly warned Russia that it will pay a “heavy price” in economic and political sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Hours before Blinken arrived in Berlin to coordinate the possible response to Russia, Biden stirred controversy by appearing to indicate that a “minor incursion” could provoke a weaker reaction from NATO allies.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up arguing about what to do and what not to do etc.,” he said.

The UK sent military aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles to try to deter Vladimir Putin’s troops from attacking

A shipment of British anti-tank missiles arrives in Kiev earlier this week after the UK agreed to send military aid to its ally

But the White House moved quickly to clarify the comments, with press secretary Jen Psaki promising that any Russian moves in Ukraine would face “severe” retaliation.

Such statements, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “can facilitate the destabilization of the situation because they can inspire false hopes in some hotheads in Ukraine.”

With both sides’ positions firmly entrenched, a series of talks between Western and Russian officials in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna yielded no breakthrough.

NATO allies signaled their willingness to keep talking, but Moscow demanded a written response on its proposed security guarantees.

On the Russian wish list are measures that would limit military activities in the former Warsaw Pact and ex-Soviet countries that joined NATO after the Cold War.

But in Kyiv on Wednesday, Blinken said he would not present such a formal response during Friday’s talks with Lavrov in Geneva.

Rather, it falls to Putin to allay fears that Moscow is planning an invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

Ukraine has been fighting Moscow-backed forces in two breakaway regions in the east since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

More than 13,000 people were killed, and the latest Russian troop build-up has also shaken the Baltic neighbors hard.

Washington said on Thursday it had approved requests from Baltic countries to ship US-made weapons to Ukraine.

Britain also said it would send defensive weapons to Ukraine as part of a program to help the country secure its borders.

Kiev has repeatedly pleaded with Germany to send armaments, a plea that has so far been rebuffed.

During her first visit to Ukraine on Monday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany “would do everything possible to guarantee Ukraine’s security”, but again rejected calls for deliveries of weapons.

In Berlin, the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is due to the dual supply of cheap natural gas from Russia to Germany, could again surface as a point of friction between allies.

Amid the latest bout of tensions with Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the consequences for the pipeline, which is operational but not yet in service as it awaits approval from Germany’s energy regulator.