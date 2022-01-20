Donald Trump’s ‘hidden’ files sent to Jan. 6 panel after Supreme Court ruling





More than 700 pages of “hidden” documents that could shed light on the January 6 attack are set to be turned over to Congress after the Supreme Court denied Donald Trump’s request to block their release.

In a blow to the former president, the court denied his request to stop the transfer of National Archives documents to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Just hours after the court’s decision cleared the final legal hurdle, hundreds of pages had already been turned over, The New York Times reported.

Documents to be released include Trump’s presidential diaries, phone call logs and handwritten notes from top aides, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In a tweet after the ruling, the January 6 Committee said, “The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.

“The select committee has already begun receiving documents that the former president hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to further productions regarding this important information.”

The National Archives previously revealed that Trump was also seeking to block the release of “multiple binders of the former press secretary [Kayleigh McEnany] which is comprised almost entirely of talking points and statements related to the 2020 election.”

The treasure of documents also includes:

The draft text of a presidential speech for the Jan. 6 “Save America” ​​march A handwritten list of potential or scheduled briefings and phone calls regarding election issues A “draft executive order regarding election integrity” A draft proclamation honoring Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who were at the scene and died days after the riot.

Trump had spent months trying to prevent the release, citing executive privilege.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said it did not need to rule on whether a former president could claim executive privilege in this way because a lower court had already done so. .

“Because the Court of Appeals found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the court’s decision,” the court said. .

For a former president to assert executive privilege over his White House records, the outgoing president would also have to authorize it.

President Joe Biden had previously declined to invoke executive privilege over the Jan. 6 documents, saying it would not be in “the best interests of the United States and is therefore not warranted.”

In a joint statement following the Supreme Court ruling, select committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said: “Our work is moving forward to uncover all the facts about the January 6 violence and its causes.

“We will not be discouraged in our efforts to get answers, make legislative recommendations to strengthen our democracy and help ensure nothing like this happens again.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the decision as a “victory for truth, for the rule of law, and for the American people.”

She added: “As the courts have repeatedly affirmed, no one is above the law, not even a former president, who instigated the January 6 insurrection.

“Reviewing the documents that former President Trump sought to hide from the American people is essential to understanding the events leading up to and during the deadly insurgency and its aftermath, and to ensuring that it never happens again. .”

Newsweek has reached out to the former president’s office for comment.

Donald Trump speaks at the Stop the Steal rally in DC on January 6, 2021. He tried to claim executive privilege to block the release of his White House filings on the seizing of the Capitol. Getty Images

