Lapid speaks to Turkish FM, in first acknowledged call in 13 years





Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, amid an apparent thaw in relations between Jerusalem and Ankara. According to Lapids’ office, Cavusoglu called to inquire about the foreign minister’s health following his diagnosis of COVID-19. The phone call was the first between the Israeli and Turkish foreign ministers to be publicly announced in 13 years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently adopted a more positive tone toward Israel, repeatedly saying he wants to improve relations after years of acrimony. On Wednesday Tuesday, he said President Isaac Herzog could visit Turkey soon, while adding that there was a possibility of an energy deal between Israel and Turkey. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms In December, he told a delegation of visiting Jewish leaders that relations with Israel were vital to regional security and stability and spoke optimistically about the potential for improved ties. Erdogan told members of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States that he welcomes recent dialogue with Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while saying a sincere Israeli effort to advance peace with the Palestinians would help undoubtedly to the process of normalization between Ankara and Jerusalem. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tirana, Albania, January 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Earlier this month, he called Herzog to offer his condolences on the passing of his mother. His personal appeal was a step beyond a letter he had already sent to Herzog. And in December, he said he was open to improving relations, but that the country must first display more sensitive policies towards the Palestinians. Erdogan told a group of journalists in Qatar that better relations with Israel would be beneficial for peace in the wider region. Once strong regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey have frayed throughout Erdogan’s tenure, during which the Turkish leader has been a vocal critic of Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians. Israel, for its part, is upset with Erdogan’s warm relationship with Hamas, the terror group that controls the Gaza Strip. The countries withdrew their ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians who broke an Israeli blockade. Although most of the participating ships were boarded without incident, those aboard a Turkish ferry fiercely resisted the Israeli action, resulting in the deaths of nine Turkish militants. Relations slowly improved but broke down again in 2018, after Turkey, angered by the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem, once again recalled its ambassador from Israel, prompting Israel to return the favour. The steps towards a rapprochement with Israel come as Turkey tries to end its international isolation by normalizing its difficult relations with several countries in the region, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Agencies contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/lapid-talks-with-turkish-fm-in-first-acknowledged-call-in-13-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos