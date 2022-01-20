US Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Protect Documents in Capitol Investigation | Donald Trump News





The High Court rejected Trump’s claim that diaries, visitor logs and draft speeches related to Jan. 6 are protected by executive privilege.

The United States Supreme Court has denied a request by former President Donald Trump to block White House records requested by a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Documents sought by the House Select Committee include presidential diaries, visitor logs, draft speeches and handwritten notes relating to Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Lawmakers investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident said the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), are important for fully understanding a clearer picture of the event and any role Trump played. and his allies played inside his head. -up and after.

President Joe Biden’s administration previously cleared the documents for release, but Trump has maintained they are still protected by executive privilege, a legal concept that protects the confidentiality of certain internal White House communications.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a lower federal court, which ruled the documents would not be protected even if Trump was still president.

Because the appeals court found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the courts’ decision, according to the unsigned order. .

Only one of the nine members of the tribunal, conservative judge Clarence Thomas, publicly disagreed with the ruling.

In a statement, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chair of the panel, and Republican Representative Liz Cheney, its vice chair, called the decision a victory for the rule of law and American democracy.

They said the committee had already begun receiving some of the documents Trump hoped to withhold.

Trump’s attorneys previously accused the panel of engaging in meandering fishing expeditions in hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing presidents and his staff to sensitive and privileged communications for the sake of exposure. “.

Wednesday’s decision came as the House committee issued more subpoenas in the investigation, this time to leaders of an alt-right group who appeared at events promoting the allegations without foundation of Trump voter fraud after the 2020 election.

The committee demanded recordings and testimony from internet personalities Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey who promoted white supremacist beliefs regarding what lawmakers say is their promotion of unsubstantiated claims about the election and their presence on the ground of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

To date, the House committee has interviewed nearly 350 people in an effort to create a comprehensive record of the attack and the events leading up to it.

He also recommended holding two key Trump allies in contempt of Congress for refusing to participate, in whole or in part, in the investigation.

In November, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by the Justice Department for his refusal to comply.

