You reap what you sow





(Taya Ki Baithak) Differences have emerged between Pakistani and Afghan establishment over border fence

Pakistani citizens face inflation, poor governance, the country’s growing debt and growing uncertainties. Until now, Pakistan received a lot of funds through which it financed terrorism, but now these funds are limited under intense pressure from the FATF. The rest of the world is watching Pakistan closely in this regard. Pakistan is unable to repay its debt and is on the verge of defaulting on many of it. Recently, Pakistan took out a loan from Saudi Arabia which must be returned on 72 hours notice. Pakistan has given up its sovereignty in the sense that lenders can confiscate Pakistani assets anywhere in the world. The oil tax is under pressure from these lenders. Pakistan imports vehicles, their spare parts and fuel with borrowed money and a false growth narrative is being constructed. The prices of fuel, LPG, train tickets, etc. are likely to increase in the future. Petroleum product prices are not reduced even though world prices are reduced because the establishment is determined to extort money from the public. Imran Khan has admitted that Pakistan is facing the biggest budget deficit and current account deficit ever. Had it not been bailed out by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China, they would have defaulted on their loans. It has no reserves to stem the decline of the Pakistani rupee.

Pakistan, already under the weight of borrowing, now plans to meet its defense spending with new borrowing. The Pakistani defense and political establishment have used each other for various gains for a long time. The military is notorious for crowning puppets as political leaders and the politician wins by agreeing with the military blindly on every issue. Gen Bajwa is trying to set up a new political system and it is only natural that Imran Khan tries to save his chair. However, the circumstances seem to go against the two. The army rakes the issue of foreign funding against the Tehrik-e-Insaaf party of Imran Khan. Over the past five years, Tehrik-e-Insaaf has raised funds to the tune of 164 crores. According to the data submitted to the Oversight Committee, this figure was not fully disclosed to the authorities and was under-reported by 31 crores. Similarly, 12 declared bank accounts and 53 undeclared bank accounts are managed by the party which is also under surveillance, putting Imran Khan under immense pressure. The growing chasm between the Pakistani military and the civilian establishment is indicative of an unpleasant future for the country. While Imran Khan plans to extend the mandate of General Bajwa, the opposition opposes it tooth and nail. The appointment of General Nazib Anjum, who was General Bajwa’s choice, as head of the ISI had to be approved by Imran Khan much against his own will. There are rumors of a secret deal between Nawaz Sharief and Gen Bajwa and Imran Khan is aware of this development. It is thanks to General Bajwa that NawajSharief is likely to return to Pakistan. Differences have emerged between the Pakistani and Afghan establishment regarding border closures. It’s a real case of reaping what you sow. Today, Pakistan is facing growing difficulties with the Taliban in Afghanistan and simultaneously the TTP is creating difficulties for them inside Pakistan. The 1893 agreement between Afghanistan and then India is seen by the Afghan people today as having been imposed on them. Afghans see the current border demarcation as having divided Pashtuns demographically and geographically between themselves and Pakistan. Mulla Omar from Afghanistan had categorically declared that the Durand line was not acceptable. Moreover, while the Pakistani army is dominated by Punjabis, the Afghan Taliban militia is mainly made up of Pashtuns. For centuries they disagreed on any subject. The NWFP, FATA and parts of Baluchistan would be strained in the confrontational situation between the Pakistani and Afghan establishments. The Afghan establishment would encourage the growing influence of the TTP in the Pakistan they control. It’s a long way for Afghanistan to start providing strategic depth to Pakistan. Afghanistan did not appreciate the obstacles created by Pak to prevent Indian aid in the form of 50,000 tons of wheat from reaching the Afghan public. Pakistan’s only hope in Afghanistan is the Haqqani network. However, the Haqqanis are mainly Pashtuns and they would consider their own interests in Afghanistan before making decisions. As for J&K, on ​​the one hand Pakistan wants peace with India for the next hundred years while on the other it trains and sends terrorists. from the launch pads. Another cause for concern is Pak’s efforts to smuggle drugs into J&K. Third, the Pak’s financial support of terrorism through drug money is also a major cause for concern. The net is now expanded, to include Punjab and Rajasthan.https://soundcloud.com/ishfaq-mir-147157605/taya-ki-baithak-episode-41th

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://brighterkashmir.com/you-reap-what-you-sow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos