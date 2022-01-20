Supreme Court allows January 6 committee to obtain Trump documents





WASHINGTON (AP) In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents requested by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected an offer by Trump to withhold the committee’s documents until the matter is finally resolved by the courts. Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the legal battle and keep the documents on hold.

Following the action of the high courts, there is no legal impediment to the release of the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, draft speeches and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The committee has already begun receiving the records Trump wanted to keep secret, said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s chair and vice-chair, respectively.

The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy, Thompson and Cheney said in a statement pledging to uncover all the facts about the Jan. 6 violence and its causes.

White House spokesman Mike Gwin called the move an important step forward for the investigation and securing accountability for an unprecedented attack on our democracy and the rule of law.

The House committee agreed to postpone its attempt to obtain certain documents, at the request of the Biden White House. The current administration was concerned that the release of all Trump administration documents sought by the committee would compromise national security and executive privilege.

Alone among the judges, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request to keep the documents pending.

Trump’s lawyers had asked the High Court to overturn the decisions of the federal appeals court in Washington and block the release of the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them.

In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged that there are serious and substantial concerns about whether a former president can obtain a court order to prevent the disclosure of certain documents from his tenure in a situation like this.

But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, even if he were the holder.

He said the question of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege should wait for another day.

The court challenged the appeals court’s finding that downplayed the interests of a former president, suggesting that the current president could essentially ignore the claims of his predecessors.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who served in the White House under President George W. Bush, wrote separately to argue that a former president must be able to successfully invoke presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his presidency, even if the current president does not. support the lien claim.

But Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, did not object to the result on Wednesday, nor did the other two Trump-selected judges, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Both before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about voter fraud and suggested the real insurrection took place on Election Day, when he lost to Biden.

Repeating arguments they had made in lower courts, Trump’s lawyers had urged the judges to intervene, arguing that the case affected all future occupants of the White House. Former presidents clearly had a right to protect their confidential records from premature release, Trump’s lawyers said.

Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions hoping to embarrass President Trump or expose presidents and his staff to sensitive and privileged communications for the sake of exposure, they added.

But the House committee responded in its high court filing that although the facts of the case are unprecedented, the decision was not difficult.

There was no explanation of the timing of the court action. But the National Archives told the appeals court and Trump’s attorneys that it would turn over certain documents on Wednesday that it said were not part of the court case in the absence of a new court order.

Also on Wednesday, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to leaders of an alt-right group who appeared at events promoting baseless allegations of fraud. election after the 2020 elections.

The committee demanded recordings and testimony from internet personalities Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey who promoted white supremacist beliefs regarding what lawmakers say is their promotion of unsubstantiated claims about the election and their presence on the ground of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Since its inception last summer, the committee has interviewed nearly 350 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack and the events leading up to it.

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

