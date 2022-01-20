Indonesia boosts naval budget to counter China’s naval expansion









NNA |

Update: January 20, 2022 9:42 p.m. IS

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 20 (ANI): Indonesia is embarking on a program to modernize its navy and build more effective deterrence to deal with future incursions by Chinese ships into the 200-meter Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ). nautical miles along its northern maritime boundary.

Maritime Coordination Minister Luhut Panjaitan has often stressed the need for what he calls “oceanic” surface combatants to protect fisheries resources from the intrusion of Chinese and foreign trawlers in the North Natuna Sea, according to Asia Times.

Meanwhile, the two Indonesian Sigma-class frigates and the five Van Speijk-class frigates of the 1960s have a limited range of 6,000 to 9,000 kilometers, slightly more than most of the 24 corvettes in the main fleet of the navy, 14 of which were acquired from the former East German Navy in 1993 and are nearing retirement, thus limiting Jakarta’s maritime reach. On the other hand, the Indonesian Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, concluded an agreement for two British Arrowhead 140 frigates, which will be built at the PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, and also signed a contract for six new Italian multi- FREMM roles and two upgraded Italian Navy Maestrale-class light frigates.

Moreover, Prabowo was a surprise inclusion in President Joko Widodo’s cabinet after losing to the incumbent in the 2019 presidential race. But the former army general impressed with his understanding of strategic issues and his prioritization a stronger navy and air force, as Asia Times reports.

Additionally, Indonesia is also considering purchasing two or three squadrons of Boeing F-15EX Eagle II and Dassault Rafale fighter jets to augment a frontline fleet of three squadrons of Lockheed Martin F16s and 16 Sukhoi Su -27/30 Russians. purchased during a 15-year extended US arms embargo.

Meanwhile, the incursion was seen as an attempt by China to enforce its so-called Nine-Dash Line of National Sovereignty, which, despite spanning most of the South China Sea , has no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). ).

In a sign that Beijing may be beginning to realize the counterproductive effect of its aggressive actions against Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a forum in Manila that China will not use its force to “intimidate” its neighbors, as Asia Times points out. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/indonesia-increases-the-naval-budget-to-counter-chinas-naval-expansion20220120213834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos