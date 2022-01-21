Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret





It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the January 6 attacks. “Honestly, I have nothing to hide,” the former president said. “I wasn’t involved in that.”

It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was the larger context: Trump was in the midst of a fight to hide documents related to Jan. 6 when he said he had no nothing to hide when it comes to the month of January. 6.

Nonetheless, the Republican’s legal efforts still failed, and last night his problems got a bit worse. NBC News reported:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected efforts by former President Donald Trump to block the National Archives from giving the House Jan. 6 committee hundreds of pages of documents from his time in the White House. Only Judge Clarence Thomas said the court should have granted Trump’s motion to prevent the National Archives from turning over the material while the case is under review.

It should be emphasized that this was not a decision on the merits of the larger legal dispute; it was the High Court’s response to Trump’s emergency appeal, intended to block Congress from receiving the Jan. 6 documents that the former president tried to hide.

As the public learned of the announcement of a Supreme Court paragraph, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, respectively chair and vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, jointly celebrated the developments and made update on their progress.

“The select committee has already begun receiving documents that the former president hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to further productions regarding this important information,” Thompson and Cheney said.

For those who might need a reminder of how we got to this point, it was in October that the House bipartisan committee requested numerous documents from the White House, prompting Trump to demand absolute secrecy.

In fact, the former president and his team attempted to exercise “executive privilege” to block the select committee’s demands. As NBC News recently noted, by tradition sitting presidents have protected White House documents at the behest of their predecessors. But not this time: President Joe Biden and his team concluded that there were “unique and extraordinary circumstances” surrounding the insurgent attack on the Capitol.

Trump and his team sued both the committee and the National Archives, which houses the presidential records.

In November, a federal district court ruled against the Republican, reminding him that “presidents are not kings.” A month later, a unanimous federal appeals court came to the same conclusion.

And now a majority of the Supreme Court has agreed not to intervene as investigators get their first look at the documents Trump didn’t want them to see.

A Politico report added, “The decision may be the most important moment yet for the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. It will help the panel connect Trump’s efforts to fuel disinformation about the 2020 election results and his awareness of the threat of violence posed by the groups that responded to his call to descend on Washington.They will also reveal details of the actions he took while as the mob of his supporters surrounded and marched into the Capitol, overtaking law enforcement and sending Congress fleeing for safety.”

For more on the implications of this, I hope you heard Rachel’s interview last night with Linda Greenhouse of The New York Times.

