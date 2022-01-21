Politics
China lowers interest rates to support a sluggish economy
The People’s Bank of China announced on Thursday that it had lowered its five-year prime rate, a benchmark for medium- and long-term loans, including mortgages, to 4.60% from 4.65%, the first cut in this type since April 2020. China’s central bank also cut the one-year prime lending rate by 10 basis points to 3.70%, the second rate cut in as many months.
The moves were widely expected by analysts and traders after the central bank on Monday cut rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility by 10 basis points to 2.85%, underscoring Beijing’s move to looser policy as the economic clouds gather.
China’s easing cycle is in full swing now,” Sheana Yue, a Singapore-based economist at Capital Economics, told clients in a note on Thursday. Ms. Yue predicted the central bank would continue to cut rates in the coming months, which in turn would help support housing demand.
The decision to cut borrowing costs follows a series of economic data released by China on Monday that showed slowing growth in the final months of last year as domestic consumption was hit by new outbreaks of Covid-19 and turmoil in the country’s property sector weighed on sentiment.
After a year 2021 in which Beijing unleashed a series of regulatory crackdowns in the technology, private education and real estate sectors, Chinese leaders are prioritizing stability in 2022.
The prospect of slowing growth and instability in the real estate market, a sector which by some measures accounts for about a fifth of China’s economy, is likely to sour the political mood ahead of a closely watched Communist Party meeting. later this year, when Mr. Xi is expected. break with recent precedent and seek a third term in power.
On Sunday, China’s top law enforcement body issued a rare warning about the political implications of the weak national economy, warning that with the economic downturn, some deep-rooted problems could surface.”
Once economic and financial risks are mishandled, they can easily be transmitted to the social and political sphere,” read the commentary, which was released by the Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees the country’s police, prosecutors and courts.
Last month, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body, the Politburo, listed stability as the “top priority” for China’s economy in 2022, at a meeting chaired by Xi.
Echoing this imperative, Liu Guoqiang, vice-governor of the People’s Bank of China, said on Tuesday that the central bank would act earlier and more forcefully to stabilize the economy this year, guiding financial institutions to expand their issuance of credit while using a variety of tools. ensure sufficient market liquidity.
The central bank bases its benchmark lending rates each month on quotes from the country’s major lenders. Banks, in turn, price new loans using the loan’s prime rate as a benchmark. Since the introduction of the new benchmark in 2019, Chinese banks have gradually replaced existing loans with loans based on the new rate regime.
The Chinese economy grew by 8.1% last year. However, in the fourth quarter, gross domestic product grew only 4% from the same period a year earlier, the slowest pace since the start of the Covid-19 recovery in the second quarter of 2020.
Faced with downward economic pressure, China’s main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Tuesday that Beijing was accelerating the rollout of major infrastructure projects to counter uncertainties at the start of the year. year.
For some economists, the rate cuts of the past two months, while welcome, are still quite modest compared to the scale of the woes facing the economy.
In particular, the five-basis-point drop in the five-year prime lending rate was smaller than expected, a move that Citigroup economists say may reflect regulators’ reluctance to bail out the real estate sector with more stimulus. . Last year, the government began to more strictly enforce borrowing limits for overstretched developers over fears of excessive leverage in the property market, pushing some homebuilders to the brink of default.
Economists at investment bank Nomura are worried about the rising economic and social costs of China’s zero-tolerance Covid containment strategy, as well as a weak property market and slowing export growth. They say a much more aggressive policy easing is needed to keep the economic recovery on track.
As it stands, the Chinese central bank’s easing bias contrasts with the policy stance of the Federal Reserve and other developed-world central banks, which are gearing up to wind down stimulus. pandemic era to curb high inflation.
