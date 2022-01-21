Trump’s January 6 cover-up is moving faster than you can say you’re screwed, Donny-Boy





One of the most frustrating aspects of the January 6 committees’ attempt to find out exactly what Donald Trump was doing before, during and after the attack on the United States Capitol is that ex-presidents are using the judicial system to delay, delay, delay, and delay some more. In fact, at some point over the past few months, it actually looked like congressional investigators might never get their hands on the information they need to piece together what Trump was doing on that horrific day, because his lawyers don’t. would just file appeals over and over again. But on Wednesday, that all changed when the Supreme Court almost unanimously advised Trump’s legal team that its efforts to cover up his clients’ actions were over.

The devastating stunt, in which all judges except Clarence Thomas agreed that presidential documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee should be turned over, will give investigators an unfettered look into Trump’s activities surrounding the failed coup. As the Associated Press notes, there is not a single legal action Trump can take to stop the transmission of the documents, which must hurt. The information, which the panel has reportedly already begun to receive, includes visitor logs, presidential diaries, speech drafts and handwritten notes. Besides being a blow for his attempt to hide his role in the insurgency, the Supreme Court’s decision no doubt made Trump even more apoplectic, given that he personally installed three judges including one in the midst of a pandemic, less than two months before the election in hopes of having some friendly faces on the bench.

In a statement that can only be described as the congressional equivalent of rhetoric, the January 6 committee tweeted on Wednesday: The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and democracy. American. The select committee has already begun receiving documents that the former president had hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to further productions regarding this important information. Committee member Zoe Lofgren told CNN Erin Burnett that the court’s decision was very important in getting the truth out, adding: We’re going to get those documents and we’re going to go through them and help piece together that picture.

One thing said the documents could help investigators? The secret meetings that Trump apparently organized before the insurgency. By The Guardian:

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump held secret meetings at the White House residence days before. on January 6, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Trump’s former senior aide also told House investigators that details of whether Trump actually intended to walk to the Capitol after his speech at the Ellipse rally would be recorded in documents provided to the US Secret Service, the sources said.

The secret meetings were apparently only known to a small number of aides, the sources said. Grisham said they were primarily scheduled by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and former chief usher Timothy Harleth would escort attendees upstairs, the sources said. During his hours-long interview, Grisham told House investigators that the mystery surrounding Trump’s promise at the Ellipse rally that he would march with his supporters to the Capitol could be resolved in White House documents from Trump, the sources said.

