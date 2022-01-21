Ivanka Trump interview wanted by January 6 riot investigation





Ivanka Trump arrives to introduce her father, U.S. President Donald Trump during a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally at Total Sports Park on November 1, 2020 in Washington, Michigan.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill on Thursday invited Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to provide information and participate in a voluntary interview.

Ivanka Trump was a senior White House adviser when her father was president and clearly has first-hand knowledge of what happened at the White House during the riot, said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D- Miss., in an 8-page letter.

The committee wants to question him about Trump’s actions or inaction and his state of mind on January 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily blocked Congress from confirming the election victory. of President Joe Biden in 2020.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the letter. A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump told NBC News shortly after the letter was published that she had just learned of it.

“As the Committee is already aware, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally. order is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately,'” the spokesperson said.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The latest development in the investigation came less than a day after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bid to block the House committee from obtaining a slew of documents from his time in the White House. Trump had argued that the records were protected by executive privilege, although Biden, the incumbent, decided not to invoke privilege on them.

The decision gives the National Archives the green light to hand over more than 700 pages of documents to the committee.

Thompson’s letter to Ivanka Trump suggested a meeting on February 3 or 4. The committee wants to ask him about four specific issues, his letter says.

First, the conversation that Ivanka Trump witnessed between Donald Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence hours before the riot began, as well as any other discussion regarding “Trump’s plan to interfere with or prevent the counting of electoral votes,” Thompson wrote.

His letter said Ivanka Trump was in the Oval Office when Trump called Pence on the phone the morning of Jan. 6. General Keith Kellogg, who was also in the room on that call, confirmed in committee testimony that Trump said words to the effect of, “You don’t have the guts to make a tough decision.”

Second, the panel wants to ask Ivanka about what was said at the White House the day of the riot before and after Trump tweeted a criticism of Pence for his refusal to reject the Electoral College votes that secured victory. of Biden.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution,” Trump tweeted at 2:24 p.m. ET, while the riot was still ongoing.

Third, the committee wants Ivanka to share any information she has about the deployment of the National Guard to the Capitol to quell the riot.

Trump claimed he “immediately” deployed members of the National Guard to secure the Capitol.

“But the Committee has identified no evidence that President Trump issued an order or took any other action to deploy the guard that day,” Thompson’s letter said.

“Nor does it appear that President Trump called the Justice Department or any other law enforcement agency to request the deployment of their personnel to the Capitol,” he wrote.

Finally, the committee wants Ivanka to discuss the efforts of many of Trump’s allies to persuade him to stop spreading baseless allegations about the theft of the election through widespread fraud. Many Capitol rioters were spurred on by Trump’s false claims that the race was “rigged” against him.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

CNBC’s Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

