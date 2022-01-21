Politics
Boris Johnson has warned that the relaxation of Covid Plan B rules is ‘too much, too soon’
Masks will no longer be compulsory in shops and on public transport from next Thursday, with work-from-home advice scrapped
Image: AFP via Getty Images)
Easing the Plan B coronavirus curbs is too much, too soon, ministers have warned amid fears over the impact of the suppression measures.
Homeworking has been scrapped in England and children have been allowed to remove their masks in classrooms from Thursday as experts said the Omicron wave had peaked.
Next Thursday, Covid passes will no longer be required and face coverings will no longer be mandatory in indoor public spaces, including on public transport.
Laws on self-isolation of infected people are due to expire in March – and could be scrapped sooner.
But there were growing concerns that lifting the measures could trigger a resurgence of the highly transmissible variant.
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
The latest data showed 107,364 other infections and 330 deaths.
Union leaders believe easing restrictions could backfire – and TV doctor Hilary Jones agreed.
“It’s a concern for many, many people. It’s not just me who thinks it’s too much, too soon,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Teachers, NHS providers, the Royal College of Nursing, Unison – they are all very concerned that the sudden removal of all restrictions, despite the data, is too soon.”
Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea said: The danger is that people will think it’s all over when no one can be sure it’s true.
New cases are no longer increasing, but thousands are hospitalized and many more are still infected every day.
Rather than allowing an every man for himself, ministers should urge caution and encourage continued mask-wearing on transport, in public places and in schools, where it can still make a real difference.
Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances OGrady warned: Face coverings have been proven to reduce the spread of Covid.
Making them optional on public transport and in shops at this stage of the pandemic is premature and will put workers at risk.
Figures show commuters are continuing to return to public transport as the latest surge subsides.
Network Rail said the number of passengers using its stations between 6am and 10.30am was up 10% from the same period last week – an increase of 275,000 travelers to 303,000.
Transport for London said around 1.09 million entries and exits were recorded on the Tube network up to 10 a.m., up 8% from the same time last week.
(
Picture:
PENNSYLVANIA)
The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association said masks should be worn while the threat of coronavirus persists.
General Secretary Manuel Cortes said: We know that face coverings help reduce the transmission of the virus and will give the public confidence in public transport.
It is vital that our brave transportation members who have been on the front lines of this pandemic continue to feel protected.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted he will continue to wear a mask when shopping even after Plan B restrictions are lifted.
“Am I going to be wearing a face mask? Yeah, I think I probably will be in a week,” he said.
The prevalence is still high and there will be people there – especially if I go to my local store which is small and closed and can have quite a few people at once in a fairly small space; I don’t know most of these people – I think that would make sense.
I think it will make sense on the underground in London, for example – a fairly enclosed space.
People will be asked to make their own personal judgment, just like we do in the fight against the flu.”
(
Picture:
Getty Images/iStockphoto)
He defended the abolition of the obligation for children to wear masks in class.
The government’s job is to make a balanced and proportionate decision, in this case balanced against the best interests of the children,” he said.
“Children are more difficult to teach and it will impact their education if they are required to wear face masks at all times in classrooms.”
The Cabinet Minister was ‘optimistic’ that the legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate with Covid could be lifted in the coming weeks.
“The current legislation expires in March unless Parliament decides to renew it,” he said.
I want to see a moment as soon as possible to remove all remaining rules and restrictions around Covid because we have to learn to live with this virus the same way we have learned to live, for example, with the flu.”
