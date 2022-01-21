EDITORIAL: The Ukrainian powder keg could affect Taiwan





With the fall of Kabul not yet six months ago, Washington faces a new test of its ability to support the Pax Americana, as more than 100,000 Russian troops, heavy artillery and tanks pile up on the border between Russia and Ukraine. The growing crisis looks set to become the biggest test of US President Joe Bidens’ administration yet, the outcome of which could have far-reaching implications and send ripples across the Taiwan Strait. Moscow’s bet on Ukraine appears designed to probe the Biden administration to uncover its red lines and determine whether Washington is prepared to commit troops to defend its ally. Essentially, the goal is to determine if Biden is all bark and no bite. There is no doubt that Chinese President Xi Jinping (), who openly aspires to dethrone the United States as the world’s preeminent power, is watching the unfolding events with keen interest. At a White House press conference on Wednesday, Biden engaged in a rather eccentric form of diplomacy. He said: I guess [Russian President Vladimir Putin] will move in [to Ukraine] appears to have conceded the inevitability of an invasion as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kiev to hold emergency talks in a bid to reach a diplomatic solution. Nonetheless, Biden said that if Russia resorts to military force, the United States will retaliate with harsh sanctions that could include cutting Russia off from the global banking system by blocking its use of SWIFT, the global interbank payment system. . If Biden followed through on the threat, it would certainly give Beijing pause. One of the Chinese Communist Party’s private fears is that Chinese banks could be cut off from access to the US dollar, which Chinese companies rely on to transact outside China’s borders due to the high volatility of the yuan. Removing or drastically limiting access to the US dollar would shake the foundations of China’s export-driven economy and jeopardize its financial system. If Russia were to annex Ukraine without significant repercussions, it could lead Xi, full of pride at a victory in Hong Kong, to conclude that he now has a golden opportunity to annex Taiwan. US administrations dating back to that of former US President Barack Obama have, in Beijing’s eyes, demonstrated that the United States is war-weary and no longer has an appetite for foreign intervention. The annexation of Ukraine would reinforce the dominant narrative among China’s leaders and intellectual class that the United States is, if not in terminal decline, then at least entering a period of isolationism. Some have criticized previous US administrations, as well as the EU, for suspending the bid for NATO and EU membership before Ukraine and for encouraging the overthrow of the former pro-Ukrainian president. Russian Viktor Yanukovych. Critics argue that Western leaders needlessly pushed the Russian bear and forced the Kremlin to act to protect its sphere of influence. Others argue that 20th century history shows that appeasement never works against strong leaders like Putin or non-allied dictators like Xi and that before Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, Putin had previously used military force against Georgia. Whatever the good and bad sides of the West’s policy towards Russia, the mounting Ukraine crisis is certainly a headache the United States could do without. The last thing Washington and Taipei need is for the United States to get bogged down in another quagmire that saps limited resources and diverts attention from the Indo-Pacific region, its area of ​​central strategic interest. There are no easy answers to this crisis, and Washington has limited options for reining in Moscow. Taiwan can only watch from afar and hope that Putin steps back from the brink, as it redoubles its efforts to bolster its defenses against an increasingly emboldened China.

