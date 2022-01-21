Politics
No place for discrimination says Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Saying that an India whose thinking and approach are innovative and whose decisions are progressive is emerging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no room for no discrimination. Delivering the keynote speech virtually at the national launch ceremony of “Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore”, Modi noted that everyone’s progress is aligned with the nation’s progress and stressed the need for attach importance to his duties for the development of the country.
He also spoke about the efforts to tarnish India’s image, including at the international level, and said there was a need to counter them and present a correct image of the country. Insisting on homework, he said: “We must also admit that in the 75 years since independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and all of us. The discomfort is that we have turned away from our duties and have not given them primacy. Launching year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and more than 15,000 programs and events, he said people had spoken only about their rights during all these years and had fought for them.
Talking about rights may be right to a certain extent in certain circumstances, but completely forgetting one’s duties has played a huge role in India’s weakness, Modi said and called on everyone to work together to fulfill their duties. functions that will eliminate social ills and also take India to new heights. “We must all light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country – the lamp of duty. Together, we will carry the country forward on the path of duty, then the evils that prevail in society will be eliminated and the country will achieve new summits,” the Prime Minister said.
He also called on organizations like Brahma Kumaris which have an international presence to work to present India’s good image abroad and dispel the rumors that are spreading about it. “You have all witnessed various efforts being made to defame the image of India. A lot is also happening internationally. We cannot wash our hands saying that this is all just politics This is not about politics but about our country,” the prime minister said. In his speech, Modi said a society is being built firmly based on equality and social justice. The next 25 years, a reference to the approaching centenary of India’s independence in 2047, are ones of hard work, sacrifice, austerity and penance, he said, adding that people must recover in this period what our society has lost in “hundreds of years of slavery”. “Amrit Kaal is not made for dreaming while sleeping, but for the deliberate fulfillment of our resolutions.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehansindia.com/news/national/no-place-for-discrimination-says-narendra-modi-725509
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022