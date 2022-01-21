No place for discrimination says Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Saying that an India whose thinking and approach are innovative and whose decisions are progressive is emerging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no room for no discrimination. Delivering the keynote speech virtually at the national launch ceremony of “Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore”, Modi noted that everyone’s progress is aligned with the nation’s progress and stressed the need for attach importance to his duties for the development of the country.

He also spoke about the efforts to tarnish India’s image, including at the international level, and said there was a need to counter them and present a correct image of the country. Insisting on homework, he said: “We must also admit that in the 75 years since independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and all of us. The discomfort is that we have turned away from our duties and have not given them primacy. Launching year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and more than 15,000 programs and events, he said people had spoken only about their rights during all these years and had fought for them.

Talking about rights may be right to a certain extent in certain circumstances, but completely forgetting one’s duties has played a huge role in India’s weakness, Modi said and called on everyone to work together to fulfill their duties. functions that will eliminate social ills and also take India to new heights. “We must all light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country – the lamp of duty. Together, we will carry the country forward on the path of duty, then the evils that prevail in society will be eliminated and the country will achieve new summits,” the Prime Minister said.

He also called on organizations like Brahma Kumaris which have an international presence to work to present India’s good image abroad and dispel the rumors that are spreading about it. “You have all witnessed various efforts being made to defame the image of India. A lot is also happening internationally. We cannot wash our hands saying that this is all just politics This is not about politics but about our country,” the prime minister said. In his speech, Modi said a society is being built firmly based on equality and social justice. The next 25 years, a reference to the approaching centenary of India’s independence in 2047, are ones of hard work, sacrifice, austerity and penance, he said, adding that people must recover in this period what our society has lost in “hundreds of years of slavery”. “Amrit Kaal is not made for dreaming while sleeping, but for the deliberate fulfillment of our resolutions.