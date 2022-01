Sean Hannity Told Trump After Jan. 6: No More Stolen Election Speech

Fox News host Sean Hannity offered direct advice to President Donald J. Trump on January 7, 2021: No more stolen campaign speeches.

His advice didn’t take. But documents leaked on Thursday showed in detail how closely Mr. Hannity had worked with White House aides in a fervent, if brief, effort to persuade Mr. Trump to drop his false fraud allegations. election after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

A day after the attack, Mr Hannity texted Kayleigh McEnany, then White House press secretary, outlining a five-point plan to approach conversations with the president, according to documents released by the committee of the Chamber investigating January 6. riot.

After urging Ms. McEnany to avoid discussing a stolen election, Mr. Hannity offered another talking point to use with Mr. Trump: Yes, impeachment and the 25th Amendment are real, and a lot of people will quit.

Mr. Hannity appeared to be referring to the possibilities that Mr. Trump could be impeached, face mass resignations from his staff or be temporarily removed from office by a group of his cabinet secretaries invoking the 25th Amendment.

Ms. McEnany replied: I love it. Thank you. This is the playbook. I will help reinforce.

Fox News, where Ms McEnany is now a weekday commentator and co-host, declined to comment on Thursday.

In public, Mr. Hannity and Ms. McEnany remain supportive supporters of Mr. Trump and his worldview. But their private exchanges show the level of alarm even among the president’s closest allies after the Jan. 6 riot, as Mr Trump persisted in his false claims that the election had been stolen from him and his future policy seemed deeply precarious.

The exchanges were included in a letter sent by the House committee to Ivanka Trump, Mr Trump’s daughter and one of his senior advisers. The committee is seeking Mrs. Trump’s cooperation as it attempts to re-enact a stampede inside the White House to persuade Mr. Trump to report the attackers on Capitol Hill.

In another exchange included in the letter, Mr. Hannity urged Ms. McEnany to distance the president from certain advisers. Key now. No more boobies, Mr. Hannity wrote. Ms. McEnany replied: Yes 100%.

This month, the House committee asked Mr. Hannity to cooperate and answer questions about his communications with Mr. Trump and his aides in the days surrounding the riot. At the time, the committee leaked messages in which Mr Hannity advised Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, on the president’s political future. He can no longer mention the elections. Never, Mr. Hannity wrote on Jan. 10, 2021, to Mr. Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio.

A lawyer for Mr. Hannity, Jay Sekulow, said the committee’s request to interview Mr. Hannity raised First Amendment concerns about freedom of the press.

Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/20/business/media/sean-hannity-donald-trump-january-6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos